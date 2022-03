Google Makes A Cybersecurity Splash With $5.4B Mandiant Acquisition To Fortify Its Cloud

With cybersecurity being highly important in our present digital age, cybersecurity services have the potential to be a big money maker. Google appears to have recognized this potential with its most recent acquisition announcement. Google intends to buy Mandiant, having signed a definitive agreement of acquisition valued at approximately $5.4 billion.The acquisition is still pending regulatory and stockholder approvals, but the deal is expected to close later this year and would see Google acquire Mandiant for $23 per share. So long as the deal closes, it will be Google’s second-largest acquisition after the company’s purchase of Motorola Mobility back in 2011 for $12.5 billion . The Mandiant deal will bump Google’s $3.2 billion acquisition of Nest in 2014 down into third place.