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Google Confirms Pixel 11 Preorder Date With A Mystery Bonus Offer

by Paul LillyThursday, July 16, 2026, 07:07 AM EDT
Closeup render of the Pixel Glow feature on a Pixel 11 Pro.
Google already confirmed that it will be hosting a Made by Google event on August 12, 2026, and lest there was any doubt where the spotlight will be, the search giant is teasing a mystery offer that is specifically tied to preorders for its upcoming Pixel 11 handset. And that is not the only thing Google is teasing ahead of its Pixel 11 launch. More on that in a moment.

We received an email directing us to the Pixel 11 landing page on the Google Store. The listing makes clear that interested buyers will be able to preorder the next-generation Pixel phone on August 12, and it's dangling an incentive to share your email address ahead of that date.

"Get an exclusive offer on August 12 from the Google Store when you sign up for emails. New subscribers only," Google states with "exclusive offer" in bold text.

Exactly what that entails is not yet known. Meanwhile, a short video accompanying the product listing all but confirms a Pixel Glow feature headed to Google's next-gen lineup. Based on past rumors combined with the new teaser, Pixel Glow is a presumably customizable RGB light array built into the camera bar. This essentially replaces the light strip around the camera bar and will light up in different colors based on the type of notification.

It's a more subtle approach compared to Nothing's Glyph feature, the latest version of which is a Glyph Matrix that is integrated into the camera island of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

Pixel 11 Specs, Features And Pricing

At this point, the only official thing about the Pixel 11 is that preorders will open on August 12. Unofficially, various leaks and rumors have identified possible specs, features, and pricing.
One of the latest leaks showed the Pixel 11 series on Amazon. If the information is accurate, the Pixel 11 will debut with the following storage options and price points:
  • Pixel 11 Pro Fold: $1,899 (256GB), $2,019 (512GB), $2,249 (1TB)
  • Pixel 11 Pro XL: $1,299 (256GB), $1,419 (512GB), $1,649 (1TB)
  • Pixel 11 Pro: $1,099 (256GB), $1,219 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB)
  • Pixel 11: $899 (256GB), $1,019 (512GB)
Circling back to the Glow Bar, Google's teaser disclaims, "Model shown is Google Pixel 11 Pro. Features may vary by model." Make of that what you will.

Beyond the Glow Bar, the Pixel 11 series is expected to introduce Google's Tensor G6 processor. As for other key specs, rumors point to:
  • Pixel 11 Pro Fold: 6.5-inch OLED (2342x1080) / 6.11-inch folded, 13MP, 4,750mAh battery
  • Pixel 11 Pro XL: 6.8-inch OLED (2992x1344, 120Hz), 13MP selfie camera, 5,115mAh battery
  • Pixel 11 Pro: 6.3-inch OLED (2856x1280, 120Hz), 13MP selfie camera, 4,850 battery
  • Pixel 11: 6.3-inch OLED (2856x1280, 120Hz), 13MP selfie camera, 4,985 battery
Head to the Pixel 11 landing page if you want to share your email for Google's mystery offer.
Tags:  Google, smartphones, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 11
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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