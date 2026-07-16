Google Confirms Pixel 11 Preorder Date With A Mystery Bonus Offer





Google already confirmed that it will be hosting a Made by Google event on August 12, 2026, and lest there was any doubt where the spotlight will be, the search giant is teasing a mystery offer that is specifically tied to preorders for its upcoming Pixel 11 handset. And that is not the only thing Google is teasing ahead of its Pixel 11 launch. More on that in a moment.





We received an email directing us to the Pixel 11 landing page on the Google Store. The listing makes clear that interested buyers will be able to preorder the next-generation Pixel phone on August 12, and it's dangling an incentive to share your email address ahead of that date.





"Get an exclusive offer on August 12 from the Google Store when you sign up for emails. New subscribers only," Google states with "exclusive offer" in bold text.





Exactly what that entails is not yet known. Meanwhile, a short video accompanying the product listing all but confirms a Pixel Glow feature headed to Google's next-gen lineup. Based on past rumors combined with the new teaser, Pixel Glow is a presumably customizable RGB light array built into the camera bar. This essentially replaces the light strip around the camera bar and will light up in different colors based on the type of notification.





It's a more subtle approach compared to Nothing's Glyph feature, the latest version of which is a Glyph Matrix that is integrated into the camera island of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Pixel 11 Specs, Features And Pricing

At this point, the only official thing about the Pixel 11 is that preorders will open on August 12. Unofficially, various leaks and rumors have identified possible specs, features, and pricing.

Entire Pixel 11 series has been LEAKED!



Amazon has accidentally published official listings, revealing colors and pricing for every model.



Pixel 11

Colors: Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, Obsidian

Price:

- 256GB: $899

- 512GB: $1019



Pixel 11 Pro | Pro XL

Colors: Olive,… pic.twitter.com/G4KxPr2TDb — Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) July 13, 2026

One of the latest leaks showed the Pixel 11 series on Amazon. If the information is accurate, the Pixel 11 will debut with the following storage options and price points: