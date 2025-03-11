CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Is Killing Windows Remote Desktop But There's A Replacement

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, March 11, 2025, 02:29 PM EDT
hero Microsoft Killing Remote Windows Desktop App
Just last week, Microsoft announced that the Skype app would no longer be available and would be replaced with Microsoft Teams by May. Yesterday, Microsoft made a similar announcement; however, this time, it will be replacing the Windows Remote Desktop app with the Windows App.

In a blog post, Hilary Braun, Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, revealed that users of the Remote Desktop app will no longer be able to connect to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box after May 27, 2025. Braun also stated that support for the Remote Desktop app will be discontinued and will no longer be available for download on the Microsoft store.

Microsoft is now asking users to switch to the Windows App to continue utilizing the features currently available on the Remote Desktop app, as well as other enhanced features only available on the Windows App. According to the software giant, these improved features include unified access to various window services, the ability to customize the home screen, multi-monitor support and an adaptive display resolution.

body Microsoft Killing Remote Windows Desktop App

Microsoft also released guidelines to help users move to the Windows App. The guidelines revealed that there will still be some additions to the Windows App before it can fully cater to the needs of some users. In the meantime, Remote Desktop users and Remote Desktop service users will have to follow the specific instructions that address their connection types.

This announcement has expectedly ignited reactions from users. One user questioned the need for a change when the functionality to accommodate the change is not available on the Windows App. Another expressed displeasure over the short duration between announcing the change and the time for ending the support. Others sought clarification on whether the MSI version of Remote Desktop, commonly used by IT administrators, will also be affected by the end of support for it. Microsoft may likely address these concerns in the coming days or weeks. So stay tuned and we'll report back.
Tags:  Microsoft, Windows, Remote, nasdaqmsft
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment