Microsoft Is Killing Windows Remote Desktop But There's A Replacement
In a blog post, Hilary Braun, Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, revealed that users of the Remote Desktop app will no longer be able to connect to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box after May 27, 2025. Braun also stated that support for the Remote Desktop app will be discontinued and will no longer be available for download on the Microsoft store.
Microsoft is now asking users to switch to the Windows App to continue utilizing the features currently available on the Remote Desktop app, as well as other enhanced features only available on the Windows App. According to the software giant, these improved features include unified access to various window services, the ability to customize the home screen, multi-monitor support and an adaptive display resolution.
Microsoft also released guidelines to help users move to the Windows App. The guidelines revealed that there will still be some additions to the Windows App before it can fully cater to the needs of some users. In the meantime, Remote Desktop users and Remote Desktop service users will have to follow the specific instructions that address their connection types.
This announcement has expectedly ignited reactions from users. One user questioned the need for a change when the functionality to accommodate the change is not available on the Windows App. Another expressed displeasure over the short duration between announcing the change and the time for ending the support. Others sought clarification on whether the MSI version of Remote Desktop, commonly used by IT administrators, will also be affected by the end of support for it. Microsoft may likely address these concerns in the coming days or weeks. So stay tuned and we'll report back.