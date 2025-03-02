Alarming Vo1d Malware Botnet Infects Millions Of Android TVs: Update ASAP
What makes the Vo1d botnet especially dangerous is its ability to grant malicious actors unlimited access to devices. The newly discovered variant is is more stealthy and has improved resilience, making it difficult to remove from infected devices. Furthermore, due to its new functionalities, it easily finds its way around regional restrictions and other protections that are designed to limit the potenital activities of malicious actors.
Vo1d is typically used to create proxy networks where compromised gadgets serve as hosts for anonymous proxy services. These proxies could thereafter be used by cybercriminals to carry out further sophisticated cyber attacks while using previously infected devices as proxy servers.
If you have an Android TV at home, your device may be at risk. However, you can reduce the likelihood that malicious actors will compromise your device by taking precautions. First, ensure that your Android TV is updated and patched with the latest firmware from the manufacturer. Also, make sure that you only install apps from the Google Play Store. Lastly, disable remote access if you won't use it.