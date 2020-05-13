CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunWednesday, May 13, 2020, 03:30 PM EDT

Google Chrome Will Soon Enable Tab Grouping To Reduce Browser UI Clutter

chrome tabs close 1

Heavy Chrome users know that it can be hard to manage all the tabs that they tend to have open at one time. Google feels the pain and has announced that it's bringing a new way to organize Chrome tabs called tab groups. The feature is available right now in Chrome beta channel and will come to the stable channel at a later date.

Google says with tab groups, users will be able to right-click and group tabs together and label them with a custom name and color. Once the tabs are grouped, they can be moved and reordered within the tab strip. The new feature will allow users to group tabs by topic or by job if working on multiple projects at the same time.

chrome tab groups

Google says that some early users have grouped their tabs by how urgent the items located in them are, with names like "ASAP," "this week," and "later." Chrome users could use tab groups to keep track of progress on tasks with labels for "completed," "haven't started," "in progress," and others. Emoji can also be used for the names of tab groups.

Like regular tabs, tap groups will be saved when you close and reopen Chrome. Tab groups will roll out for Chrome on desktop for Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as Chrome OS, next week. Tab groups sounds like a nice new feature to go along with the work that has been done under the hood of Chrome in recent months. In April, Chrome 81 gained WebXR support and more.



Tags:  Chrome, Google, Browser, (nasdaq:goog)
Via:  Google
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms