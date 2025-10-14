Google Is Building A Massive $15 Billion Gigawatt-Scale AI Data Center Hub In India





Google announced a landmark investment in India tallying $15 billion over the next five years—its largest in the region to date—to build its first artificial intelligence (AI) hub in the country. Located in the port city of Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh, this multi-faceted project is not only Google's most significant investment in India, it will be Google's largest AI hub outside of the United States once it's complete.





"To meet India's surging digital demands, the Visakhapatnam AI hub will include a purpose-built data center campus capable of gigawatt-scale compute capacity. This facility will be built to the same exacting standards that power global Google services like Search, YouTube, and Workspace," Google states in a blog post.





The massive, multi-year investment spanning 2026 through 2030 is designed to deploy Google’s full AI stack and consumer services closer to Indian enterprises, developers, and users. Google said it aligns directly with the Government of India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to advance AI-driven services, helping to further establish India as a global technology leader.













It will also stimulate economic activity back in the U.S. through related research and development, ultimately benefiting both economies, Google says.





While the gigawatt-scale data center campus is a major part of Google's $15 billion investment, it's only one piece of a broader plan of action. Google's investment will also go towards constructing a major new internal subsea gateway.





"By bringing multiple international subsea cables to land in Visakhapatnam, we are creating an essential connectivity hub on India’s eastern coast. This new pathway will complement existing landings in Mumbai and Chennai, providing necessary route diversity and increasing the resilience of India's digital backbone," Google says.



