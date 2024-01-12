Google Assistant Is Losing A Slew Of Features And Users Are Unhappy
We're barely into 2024 and Google is already busy killing off personnel, products, and services. Google Assistant, it seems, is getting some pre-Spring deep cleaning done with the removal of 17 features (plus one change affecting the microphone shortcut on Android phones) spanning Google's speakers, Wear OS, and Android OS. Here's what to expect.
The Google graveyard is adding a quite a few more denizens, this time coming from Google Assistant itself. Beginning January 26, users will be notified that most of the features listed below will be dropped forever on February 26. According to Google, what's being dropped are basically "underutilized features," but that hasn't stopped folks raging on the changes even though many of the features are objectively minor, or that Mountain View offers workarounds for some of the soon-to-be-nixed features.
Anyway, here's what's being removed:
- Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice. (You can still cast audiobooks from your mobile device.)
- Setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant enabled devices. (You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior or use a standard alarm.)
- Accessing or managing your cookbook, transferring recipes from device to device, playing an instructional recipe video, or showing step-by-step recipes. (You can use Google Assistant to search for recipes across the web and YouTube.)
- Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers. (You can still set timers and alarms.)
- Using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group. (You can still broadcast to devices in your home.)
- Using your voice to send an email, video or audio message. (You can still make calls and send text messages.)
- Rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice. (You can still schedule a new event.)
- Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps to read and send messages, make calls, and control media. (You can still use voice control on Google Maps the same way.)
- Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements. (You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior.)
- Asking to meditate with Calm. (You can still ask for meditation options with media providers such as YouTube.)
- Voice control for activities will no longer be available on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. (You’ll need to use the buttons on your device to start, stop, pause, and resume activities. You can still voice control activities on Pixel Watches.)
- Viewing your sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays. You can still ask for sleep details by voice on third-party smart clocks.
- Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will not show up with a caller ID unless you’re using Duo.
- Viewing the ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays. (You can still ask for commute times and get directions by voice.)
- Checking personal travel itineraries by voice. (You can still ask for flight status.)
- Asking for information about your contacts. (You can still make calls to your contacts.)
- Asking to take certain actions by voice, such as send a payment, make a reservation, or post to social media. (You can still ask Assistant to open your installed apps.)
In the announcement, Google also mentions another change centering around how the microphone icon works on the Google app. Soon tapping that icon will only allow users to trigger Search results in response to their queries, but won't be able to perform actions like "send a message" or "turn on all lights". To do that, Google says that saying "Hey Google" or long-pressing the Assistant hot button (on supported devices).