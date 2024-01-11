Google Downsizes Pixel, Fitbit, Assistant And Other Divisions With Hundreds Of Layoffs
The job losses continue to mount in the tech sector, with Nico Grant at The New York Times reporting that Google is letting go of hundreds of employees from across several divisions. The Silicon Valley giant will be downsizing the groups that work on the Pixel phones, Nest smart thermostats, Fitbit watches, and Google Assistant.
Some of the affected employees shared the communications they received from Google regarding the layoffs. The company told these employees that “We’ve had to make some difficult decisions about ongoing employment of some Google employees and we regret to inform you that your position is being eliminated.”
In a statement to NYT, a Google spokesperson says that “We’re responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” adding that “some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally.” This statement seems to indicate that more job losses are still to come, unfortunately.
According to Grant, Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s is the main driving force behind the effort to reduce costs. Other executives at the company got the message loud and clear, making their intent to “significantly reduce costs” known. The company is hoping that reducing headcount in the affected divisions will enable it to focus more on generative AI.
It’s only 11 days into 2024 and it’s already been brutal for the people working across the tech sector, and it might get uglier as the year marches on. Hopefully the people affected by these cost cutting measures are able to quickly find employment elsewhere.