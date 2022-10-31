God Of War Ragnarok Dev Drops F-Bomb After Massive PS5 Game Leak
A Santa Monica Studio game dev tweeted out his frustration, after gameplay of PlayStation's upcoming God of War Ragnarok was leaked. Footage of gameplay has been hitting the internet over the last couple of days, ahead of the game's official release on November 9, 2022.
Leaks are not uncommon in the gaming world, but most only hint at gameplay with either screenshots, or short snippets of gameplay. While those types of leaks may annoy game devs, when the entire game is leaked ahead of release, they get down right angry (and rightfully so). Such was the case for dev Cory Barlog, who worked on the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, and tweeted out his frustration about the massive leaks.
In a follow-up tweet, Barlog went on to say that he was "so beyond frustrated," and felt terrible for the team at SMS, and that the entire scenario was "incredibly stressful for us all." He concluded by saying, "mental health break time."
It is well noted how overworked most game devs are, as they work tirelessly to bring the best possible gaming experience to players while under stressful deadlines. So, to have this type of leak just a week ahead of release is obviously heartbreaking for all those put their blood sweat and tears into the project.