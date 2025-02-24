Gmail Is Ditching SMS Authentication For QR Codes: What You Need To Know
As the threat of malicious actors grows, the tech industry is actively developing advanced security solutions to protect users. This trend is reflected in the gradual shift from passwords to passkeys, which is fueled by the need for greater security and enhanced digital experiences, as well as the anticipated replacement of SMS security authentication with QR codes.
According to Google, SMS verification serves two key functions: enhancing security and managing abuse. However, this tool appears to be ineffective in handling these concerns.
In an exclusive disclosure to Forbes' Davey Winder, Google's Ross Richendrfer and Kimberly Samra revealed Gmail's plan to replace SMS authentication. The change is driven by security risks associated with SMS, such as spoofing, device access limitations, and reliance on carrier security. If a hacker compromises the carrier, user information is easily obtained, negating the code's purpose.
Furthermore, Google has documented extensive criminal exploitation of SMS authentication measures. This exploitation involves the generation of substantial artificial traffic by malicious actors who deceive corporate entities into remitting payment for unsolicited SMS messages delivered to phone numbers under their control.
Although the launch date is yet to be revealed, Google expects this change to strengthen security by making it more difficult for hackers to breach user accounts and systems.