CATEGORIES
home News

Gmail Is Ditching SMS Authentication For QR Codes: What You Need To Know

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, February 24, 2025, 11:16 AM EDT
hero google sms authentication stops qr code
Security measures are constantly being improved to ensure updated protection for users. As a result, Google has now disclosed that it is making plans to phase out SMS security authentication for Gmail logins. No small deal, it's estimated that there are close to 2 billion Gmail accounts.

As the threat of malicious actors grows, the tech industry is actively developing advanced security solutions to protect users. This trend is reflected in the gradual shift from passwords to passkeys, which is fueled by the need for greater security and enhanced digital experiences, as well as the anticipated replacement of SMS security authentication with QR codes.

According to Google, SMS verification serves two key functions: enhancing security and managing abuse. However, this tool appears to be ineffective in handling these concerns.

In an exclusive disclosure to Forbes' Davey Winder, Google's Ross Richendrfer and Kimberly Samra revealed Gmail's plan to replace SMS authentication. The change is driven by security risks associated with SMS, such as spoofing, device access limitations, and reliance on carrier security. If a hacker compromises the carrier, user information is easily obtained, negating the code's purpose.

Furthermore, Google has documented extensive criminal exploitation of SMS authentication measures. This exploitation involves the generation of substantial artificial traffic by malicious actors who deceive corporate entities into remitting payment for unsolicited SMS messages delivered to phone numbers under their control.

body google sms authentication stops qr code   
What will the change introduce? According to Richendrfer, users will now use their phone's camera to scan a QR code instead of receiving an SMS text message with a verification code.

Although the launch date is yet to be revealed, Google expects this change to strengthen security by making it more difficult for hackers to breach user accounts and systems.
Tags:  SMS, security, QR-code, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment