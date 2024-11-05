GM Boss Doubles Down On Ejecting Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

2024 Chevy Blazer EV

To clarify, in GM's automotive UI future, users can still access and download their favorite apps (such as Google Maps or Spotify), except that these will be installed directly into the vehicle's hardware itself. However, GM isn't a software company, which means getting the integration and, rather importantly, software stability are proving to be a challenge, as we've seen with Ultifi.





Ironically, integration and stability (and by extension, familiarity) are the reasons why CarPlay and Android Auto were created in the first place: drivers are more familiar with interfaces on their phone than their cars, which potentially leads to reduced distraction.

Android Automotive OS in a Polestar vehicle