GM Issues Statement On Why It Suddenly Parked 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Sales
General Motors' supposed mid-range Chevy Blazer EV is not off to a positive start (double pun intended). Barely a few weeks after launch, sales of the SUV have been placed on temporary hold by the company over multiple software issues, some of which are rather serious.
Following a whole slew of complaints from customers and media review vehicles, General Motors has been forced to issue a no-sale order for its much ballyhooed Chevy Blazer EV. Problems plaguing the car range from infotainment related failures and one-pedal driving issues, to a non-operational auto hold and leaving drivers stranded from refusing to charge.
While the exact number of affected Blazers is unknown, it's significant enough for the company to take quick action. Scott Bell, GM Vice President, said in a statement, "We are aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced some software quality issues. To ensure our customers have a great experience with their vehicle, we are temporarily pausing sales of Blazer EVs."
Kudos at least to GM for taking quick action from the top down, all the way to the dealership level to fix this possibly growing mess. As Edmunds reported with its press vehicle, they've encountered 23 fault codes so far. Their car has spent the last two weeks at their local dealership, stumping its technicians in offering fixes and a timeline to when the car will be repaired.
We understand that first-year production cars tend to have teething problems, but to have your brand new car's battery management system fail on you so soon just points to a major quality control faux pas. Adding to that fact is that GM has quite a lot riding on the Blazer, which slots between the Bolt and Cadillac Lyriq price-wise, plus as the emissary of GM's 2024 EV lineup including the upcoming Chevy Equinox EV, GMC Sierra, and Cadillac Escalade IQ.