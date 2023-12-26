CATEGORIES
home News

GM Issues Statement On Why It Suddenly Parked 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Sales

by Aaron LeongTuesday, December 26, 2023, 09:52 AM EDT
hero 2024 chevrolet blazer ev 103 1658152910
General Motors' supposed mid-range Chevy Blazer EV is not off to a positive start (double pun intended). Barely a few weeks after launch, sales of the SUV have been placed on temporary hold by the company over multiple software issues, some of which are rather serious.

Following a whole slew of complaints from customers and media review vehicles, General Motors has been forced to issue a no-sale order for its much ballyhooed Chevy Blazer EV. Problems plaguing the car range from infotainment related failures and one-pedal driving issues, to a non-operational auto hold and leaving drivers stranded from refusing to charge.

blazer ev ss interior 07182022

While the exact number of affected Blazers is unknown, it's significant enough for the company to take quick action. Scott Bell, GM Vice President, said in a statement, "We are aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced some software quality issues. To ensure our customers have a great experience with their vehicle, we are temporarily pausing sales of Blazer EVs."

Kudos at least to GM for taking quick action from the top down, all the way to the dealership level to fix this possibly growing mess. As Edmunds reported with its press vehicle, they've encountered 23 fault codes so far. Their car has spent the last two weeks at their local dealership, stumping its technicians in offering fixes and a timeline to when the car will be repaired. 

We understand that first-year production cars tend to have teething problems, but to have your brand new car's battery management system fail on you so soon just points to a major quality control faux pas. Adding to that fact is that GM has quite a lot riding on the Blazer, which slots between the Bolt and Cadillac Lyriq price-wise, plus as the emissary of GM's 2024 EV lineup including the upcoming Chevy Equinox EV, GMC Sierra, and Cadillac Escalade IQ. 
Tags:  chevy, ev, general-motors
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment