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Glorious Fires Shot At Overpriced Competitors With GHS Eternal Gaming Headsets

by Paul LillyTuesday, April 07, 2026, 11:23 AM EDT
Glorious GHS Eternal headsets (black and white).
Glorious is entering the gaming headset market with all the gusto of the Kool-Aid mascot slamming through a wall, saying it is "done watching gamers pay for mediocre audio." In doing so, Glorious, best known for its gaming mice up to this point, is putting established headset competitors on notice with the launch of its GHS Eternal for $59.99 and GHS Eternal RGB priced at $89.99.

Those are relatively aggressive price points in the realm of headsets (a different strategy compared to Fractal Design's introductory Scape headset we reviewed), though not unprecedented. That said, Glorious promises its affordable headsets avoid some of the common tradeoffs found on competing models at similar price points.

"Most gaming headsets at this price make you pick your battles. Weak drivers, muddy mics, earpads that feel fine for the first hour and unbearable by the third. Glorious GHS headsets don't ask gamers to compromise," Glorious says.


Both headset feature 40mm custom-tuned drivers that sit at an angle to shuttle audio to your eardrums "in the way nature intended." What does that mean, exactly? According to Glorious, the angled design facilitate a wider and more natural soundstage.

The RGB version adds...wait for it...RGB lighting to the mix. Beyond that, it's a little more robust in terms of features, mainly with the on-ear controls. The left earcup of the GHS Eternal RGB has aluminum knobs to control Chat Mix, RGB lighting, and the headset profile, while the right earcup houses controls for volume and play/pause.  On the GHS Eternal (non-RGB) model, the left earcup sports volume and play/pause controls, with no controls on the right earcup.

Other differences come down to weight (280g for the RGB model and 255g for the non-RGB headset), the addition of a suspended headband on the RGB model for added comfort, and connectivity—the GHS Eternal features a 3.5mm jack, and the GHS Eternal RGB has both RGB and USB-C connectivity.

Glorious GHS Eternal headset twisted like a pretzel.

According to the press release, both models sport a detachable boom mic, memory foam ear cushions, and a "rage-proof" design, meaning they shouldn't break if you twist the headsets in a fit of anger.
Hopefully we'll get a chance to test one of these out to see if Glorious delivers on the hype. On paper, they certainly look intriguing. And if they're well received, perhaps Glorious will follow up with wireless variants.
Tags:  headsets, glorious, ghs eternal, ghs eternal rgb
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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