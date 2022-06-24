Give Me Your Lunch Money: Ransomware Bullies Took $3.56B From Schools In 2021





It's a new era and there's a new bully in schools. A financial bully to the school administrations, at least. That bully is ransomware, and he's an annoying jerk.









Picture of an Empty Classroom



The impact on some schools was so significant that it actually caused them to shutter the doors permanently. This happened to Lincoln College, which sustained a ransomware attack in December 2021, but announced in May that it would be shutting its doors due to underwhelming enrollment numbers.







Picture of an Empty Schoolyard



