CATEGORIES
home News

Give Me Your Lunch Money: Ransomware Bullies Took $3.56B From Schools In 2021

by Lane BabuderFriday, June 24, 2022, 01:48 PM EDT
scaled ransomware
It's a new era and there's a new bully in schools. A financial bully to the school administrations, at least. That bully is ransomware, and he's an annoying jerk.

Ransomware is an ever increasing threat that most recently has affected schools, governments, hospitals, and even individual users. This particular type of attack will encrypt data with a key that then requires the user to pay out to, typically, a crypto-currency address, before the decryption key is given in order to restore the data. The threat often comes in tandem with a deadline as well, and may even have stolen bits being threatened to be released. This is a particularly nasty attack that ultimately often results in the loss of data or embarrassing leaks.

In 2021, according to a report put together by Comparitech, 954 schools were affected by 67 individual ransomware attacks. The estimated financial impact on those educational institutions was about $3.56 billion in downtime.

scaled classroom
Picture of an Empty Classroom

There's an interesting factor associated with this issue. Towards the beginning of the pandemic many schools wound up in a lockdown, forcing students to do their schoolwork from home. This created a rather interesting new paradigm, where in many places affected by inclement weather in the winter may no longer have snow days. Now, though, because of ransomware shutting down access to school systems, we might start seeing ransomware days where students just can't access anything. The Comparitech data states that over 950,000 students in the US were affected last year.

The impact on some schools was so significant that it actually caused them to shutter the doors permanently. This happened to Lincoln College, which sustained a ransomware attack in December 2021, but announced in May that it would be shutting its doors due to underwhelming enrollment numbers.

scaled schoolyard
Picture of an Empty Schoolyard

This all serves as a reminder to information security professionals to ensure they have strong anti-malware and anti-virus protections installed on their networks. Especially if they have personal privacy concerns, and seeing as most school systems have a lot of information stored on their students, it's definitely a worthwhile endeavor to make sure the systems are protected. Schools could store data such as a child's prescription information, as often nurses help administer regularly scheduled prescriptions. There is enrollment data as well, which often includes personally identifying information, such as social security numbers.
Tags:  Malware, security, Schools, Ransomware
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment