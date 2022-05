Ransomware Attack Forces Abraham Lincoln College To Close Down After 157 Years

However, the situation took a turn for the worse when the coronavirus pandemic hit the following semester. Pandemic measures put a damper on recruitment, fundraising, and campus activities. As if the pandemic wasn’t enough, bad actors hit Lincoln College’s computer systems with a ransomware attack in December 2021. The attack “thwarted admissions activities and hindered access to all institutional data, creating an unclear picture of Fall 2022 enrollment projections. All systems required for recruitment, retention, and fundraising efforts were inoperable.”Lincoln College says that no personal identifying information was exposed, but, coming out of the pandemic, the ransomware attack still struck a fatal blow. According to the school’s president, the attack originated in Iran and carried a ransom of under $100,000, which the college eventually paid. Unfortunately, even after paying the ransom, it took months to fully restore the college’s computer systems. By the time the school’s administration was able to view projections for enrollment in the coming year, the projections were below what was required to keep the school afloat.In late March, President Gerlach informed the students of the dire situation and sent out a cry for help , asking for an “angel donor” to save the school from imminent demise by donating $50 million. A supporter of the college also launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $20 million, but as of the time of writing, this campaign has received only 24 donations totaling $2,452. No angel came to the school’s rescue, so, after 157 years of operation, Lincoln College will permanently close down on May 13, 2022.A statement on the school’s website reads, “Lincoln College has survived many difficult and challenging times – the economic crisis of 1887, a major campus fire in 1912, the Spanish flu of 1918, the Great Depression, World War II, the 2008 global financial crisis, and more, but this is different … The institution has worked tirelessly to strengthen its financial position through fundraising campaigns, selling assets, consolidating employee positions, and exploring alternatives for the leased building in Normal. Unfortunately, these efforts did not create long-term viability for Lincoln College in the face of the pandemic … Though we are experiencing undeniable grief and sadness, we find comfort in knowing Lincoln College has served generations of alumni who have undoubtedly impacted our world.”