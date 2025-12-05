CATEGORIES
home News

Call Us Sappy But Gigabyte's X870E Aero X3D Wood Motherboard Looks Fantastic

by Paul LillyFriday, December 05, 2025, 11:36 AM EDT
Gigabyte X870E Aero X3D Wood motherboard.
Gigabyte's new motherboard will have you pining to build a Ryzen PC (maybe around the Ryzen 7 9850X3D). Called the X870E Aero X3D Wood, the styling from our vantage point looks absolutely tree-mendous, and if you think we're all out of wood puns, you're barking up the wrong tree. We just can't leave well enough alone.

Silly puns aside, the X870E Aero X3D Wood is actually a gorgeous motherboard based on the renders and product shots Gigabyte is sharing. It's also pitched as a "groundbreaking motherboard that represents more than a technological advancement—it's a statement piece that harmonizes organic elegance with uncompromising performance. Crafted for the discerning connoisseur, this motherboard transforms cold technology into an inviting element that belongs in your living space."

Leather pull tabs on Gigabyte's X870E Aero X3D Wood motherboard.

Okay then. Gigabyte says it paid meticulous attention to every detail, which includes both a natural wood aesthetic and premium leather pull tabs to remove a couple of the heatsinks.

Drilling deeper into the specs, beyond the wood and leather is an 8-layer PCB with premium components (choke and capacitors), digital twin 16+2+2 phases VRM, lots of cooling bits (including a full-coverage metal backplate design that Gigabyte claims improves thermal performance by up to 14%), four DIMM slots supporting up to 256GB of DDR5-9000 (overclocked) memory, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, dual 5GbE LAN ports for wired connections, and a decent offering of USB connectivity.

Gigabyte X870E Aero X3D Wood motherboard sitting angled on a wooden block.

The board also houses a pair of M.2 connectors and four SATA 6Gbps for storage, and serves up various amenities to ease the build process, such as a screwless EZ-Latch Click & Plus method for installing an M.2 solid state drive (SSD), a Wi-Fi EZ-Plus that integrates Wi-Fi antennas into an adapter, and various buttons on the external I/O plate such as power, reset, and to clear the CMOS.

As the model name gives away, Gigabyte's X870E Aero X3D Wood is based on AMD's X870E chipset for AM5 socket CPUs. Unfortunately, the press release doesn't reveal pricing or when Gigabyte's new motherboard will launch, but we don't expect it to be cheap.
Tags:  Gigabyte, Motherboard, x870e aero x3d wood
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use