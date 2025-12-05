Call Us Sappy But Gigabyte's X870E Aero X3D Wood Motherboard Looks Fantastic





Gigabyte's new motherboard will have you pining to build a Ryzen PC (maybe around the Ryzen 7 9850X3D ). Called the X870E Aero X3D Wood, the styling from our vantage point looks absolutely tree-mendous, and if you think we're all out of wood puns, you're barking up the wrong tree. We just can't leave well enough alone.





Silly puns aside, the X870E Aero X3D Wood is actually a gorgeous motherboard based on the renders and product shots Gigabyte is sharing. It's also pitched as a "groundbreaking motherboard that represents more than a technological advancement—it's a statement piece that harmonizes organic elegance with uncompromising performance. Crafted for the discerning connoisseur, this motherboard transforms cold technology into an inviting element that belongs in your living space."













Okay then. Gigabyte says it paid meticulous attention to every detail, which includes both a natural wood aesthetic and premium leather pull tabs to remove a couple of the heatsinks.





Drilling deeper into the specs, beyond the wood and leather is an 8-layer PCB with premium components (choke and capacitors), digital twin 16+2+2 phases VRM, lots of cooling bits (including a full-coverage metal backplate design that Gigabyte claims improves thermal performance by up to 14%), four DIMM slots supporting up to 256GB of DDR5-9000 (overclocked) memory, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, dual 5GbE LAN ports for wired connections, and a decent offering of USB connectivity.









The board also houses a pair of M.2 connectors and four SATA 6Gbps for storage, and serves up various amenities to ease the build process, such as a screwless EZ-Latch Click & Plus method for installing an M.2 solid state drive (SSD), a Wi-Fi EZ-Plus that integrates Wi-Fi antennas into an adapter, and various buttons on the external I/O plate such as power, reset, and to clear the CMOS.



