Gigabyte Set To Unveil First Mini-ITX A620 Motherboards For Compact AM5 Ryzen Builds





Gigabyte looks set to be the first vendor to launch a Mini-ITX form factor motherboard featuring the AMD A620 chipset . This new board will enable the most compact of budget AM5 builds using Ryzen 7000 processors (Zen 4) up to 65W. Please remember that you won’t be able to indulge in CPU overclocking or enjoy PCIe Gen5 support with this A620 chipset.





The first AMD A620 motherboards launched a few weeks back, and while there has been a proliferation of Micro ATX designs from vendors, there are far fewer ATX designs and no Mini-ITX choices available yet. The smaller form factor motherboards make more sense in budget systems, for various reasons, but we have had to wait until now to see Gigabyte reveal the first one.













Actually, today’s headlining motherboard has yet to be officially unveiled by Gigabyte, as VideoCardz sourced these product renders ahead of an announcement from the firm. We scoured the Gigabyte product pages, but all that is officially ‘new’ at the time of writing are a trio of A620 Micro ATX designs (for a total of five - see above).





In the images top and below, you can see that the new Mini-ITX motherboard from Gigabyte is quite Spartan. Much of the board area is taken up by the CPU socket, RAM slots, and shielded VRMs merging into the back panel I/O section. Elsewhere, you will see a sizable portion of the motherboard area taken up by the solitary PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe slot with Gigabyte branded heatsink installed.















Other important features for those tempted by this board may be its twin SATA storage ports, integrated Wi-Fi ax and Ethernet, and you can also see a PCIe Gen4 x16 slot which could be used for a discrete GPU if your case has room. On the back panel there are both HDMI and DP monitor connectors, plus at least two USB 3.2 ports, four other USB ports, and audio connectors.





With its unique compact form, for now, and the nicety of having onboard Wi-Fi, it is expected that the Gigabyte UD A620I-AX will be priced towards the upper end of the acceptable level for A620 boards, approaching $100.