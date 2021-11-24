Gigabyte Releases DRM Fix Tool For Alder Lake To Make It Easier To Run Broken Games





When we tested Intel's latest and greatest desktop CPUs, the 12th-generation Core family codenamed "Alder Lake," we found them to have world-beating gaming performance. That's thanks in large part to the refinements made to its "Golden Cove" P-cores over the "Willow Cove" cores used in Rocket Lake, which we can infer from the recent RPCS3 demo comparing the two at the same clock rate and feature set.

Fortunately, there's a workaround, although it's kind of a pain. If you reboot into your system's UEFI setup utility, there should be an option to disable some or all of the CPU's E-cores. This leaves your processor with only its P-cores enabled, although in the extant Alder Lake CPUs, you're still looking at six or more CPU cores available—and those P-cores can stretch their legs a little, thanks to the spare thermal and power headroom. Doing this may also allow you to enable AVX-512 instructions, depending on your motherboard firmware.





Gigabyte's simplistic "DRM fix tool."

