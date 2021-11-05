These Games Are Incompatible With Alder Lake But Intel Has A Temp Workaround





Alder Lake is here, and in a sense it represents Intel's own 'Zen' moment, like the one rival AMD had several years ago (see our Alder Lake review for our full analysis). That's great news for consumers (we need Intel and AMD to keep pushing and leapfrogging one another). What's not so great is that as good as Alder Lake is, its hybrid architecture has broken compatibility with some games in Windows 11 and Windows 10, because of the way certain Digital Rights Management (DRM) schemes work. Patches are in the pipeline, though, and there's also a temporary workaround for early adopters.





The issue here is a unique one. Intel's initial batch of Alder Lake CPUs are comprised of two different cores. They include P-cores, or performance cores (Golden Cove), and E-cores, or efficiency cores (Gracemont). MSI tipped the eventual release of Alder Lake SKUs comprised of only P-cores, but no such parts have officially been announced yet.





So what's the issue with games? Intel's Marcus Kennedy talked a little about this with us during our recent Alder Lake livestream (check it out, if you haven't already), and what it boils down to is certain DRM software incorrectly recognizing E-cores as another system.





"This prevents games implementing that DRM software from running successfully. Games may crash during launch or gameplay, or unexpectedly shut down," Intel explains in a support document.

These Games Are Currently Incompatible With Alder Lake In Windows 11 And Windows 11

Here is a list of games that, for the time being, are not compatible with Alder Lake in Windows 11...