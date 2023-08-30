Gigabyte Readies Aorus Z790 X Gen Motherboards For Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh





Gigabyte has unveiled a new series of “Z790 X Gen” Aorus motherboards aimed at supporting Intel’s upcoming 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh processors. The new boards feature several upgrades over their non-X counterparts, including enhanced DDR5 frequency support, better M.2 mounting, improved VRM cooling, and more.

The list of Aorus motherboards getting the “X Gen” treatment includes the new Z790 Aorus Pro X, Z790 Aorus Elite X WiFi 7, Z790 Aorus Elite X AX, Z790 Aorus Elite X, Z790 Aorus Master X, and Z790 Aorus Xtreme X (Gigabyte’s flagship motherboard).





Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Pro X

