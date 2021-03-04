GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Now Rumored With 12GB GDDR6x And Nerfed Crypto Mining Performance





Over the past few months, we've heard many rumors surrounding the alleged GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. This is NVIDIA's next high-end graphics card that will reportedly fit in between the existing GeForce RTX 3080 and the GeForce RTX 3090.

When we last visited GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumors, it was alleged that the card would have 20GB of GDDR6x memory and 10,496 CUDA cores with base/boost clocks of 1396MHz and 1695MHz, respectively. Hardware leaker kopite7kimi is now claiming that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will instead have just 10,240 CUDA cores (compared to 8,704 CUDA cores for the standard GeForce RTX 3080).

kopite7kimi is also alleging that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will feature 12GB of 19Gbps GDDR6x memory versus 10GB of 19Gbps GDDR6x. Compared to the GeForce RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has fewer CUDA and RT cores along with a narrower bus and less memory; that should make for performance that will fit neatly between the GeForce RTX 3080 ($899) and GeForce RTX 3090 ($1,499).

One other sticking point is that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will have its crypto mining hash rate nerfed, just like the recently launched GeForce RTX 3060. In the case of the GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA said that it implemented hardware, BIOS, and driver checks to slash mining performance by up to 50 percent. The early real-world analysis confirmed the Ethereum mining performance took a big hit, but the reduction was around 38 percent.

NVIDIA wants crypto miners to move to the CMP HX series.

The hash rate limiter appears to be a mechanism that NVIDIA will be applying to all its future GeForce-branded cards to make them less appealing to crypto miners. Instead, NVIDIA is trying to get that group of customers to opt for the Crypto Mining Processor (CMP) HX family. These headless cards feature defective GeForce GPUs that can't be used in consumer graphics cards. The CMP HX family reportedly consists of a mix of Turing and Ampere-based GPUs.

The GeForce RTX 3080 has an ETH hash rate of around 86 MH/s, while the GeForce RTX 3090 stands at about 120 MH/s. If the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti lands somewhere in the middle, we're looking at a potential of around 105 MH/s for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Put the hash limiter in place, and we're looking at about 52 MH/s rate, which is paltry for what will be an expensive card.

At this time, there's still no concrete timetable for when NVIDIA will launch the mythical GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.