Gigabyte Confirms Mystery Ryzen 7 5700 And Ryzen 3 5100 CPU Specs
Did you think that the Ryzen 5 5600X3D would be the last Socket AM4 CPU? We did too, and we were sure we were right. As it happens, there are two more AMD CPUs headed to the last-generation socket, although they're not exactly "new". Despite their familiar origins, though, it was hard to pin down exactly what they were because they weren't (and still aren't) listed on AMD's website.
Thanks to the chips showing up on a Gigabyte motherboard's CPU support list—as pointed out by regular leaker 188号, better known as @momomo_us on Twitter—we now have clarification on what these CPUs actually are. The Ryzen 7 5700 and Ryzen 3 5100 are, much like the Ryzen 5 5500 before them, cut-down Cezanne APUs with the GPU removed.
So, what's the bad news compared to a standard Ryzen processor on Socket AM4? After all, those chips didn't have integrated graphics, either. The biggest change is that, compared to standard Zen 3-based processors on Socket AM4, "Cezanne" only has half of the L3 cache to make room for that big Vega GPU. This isn't quite as dire as it seems because Cezanne is a monolithic processor, not a chiplet CPU.
What that means in practice is that memory latency is overall lower. Likewise, folks trying to save every cent are very likely to dip their toes into overclocking, and most Cezanne processors will hit higher DDR4 memory transfer rates than Vermeer CPUs—sometimes as high as 4000 MT/s. Because of the lower latency, having that huge 32MB "GameCache" isn't quite as critical for Cezanne.
The other big change moving from Vermeer to Cezanne is that the latter CPUs only support PCI Express 3.0; you do miss out on PCIe 4.0. However, they still support the full 24 lanes, with 4 reserved for the chipset. That leaves you enough to connect a graphics card at PCIe 3.0 x16 as well as an SSD at PCIe 3.0 x4 directly to the CPU, and both of those are perfectly serviceable connection speeds for a budget system.
There's no question that Zen 3 is an inferior architecture to Zen 4; clearly, these are last-gen CPUs on a last-gen platform. The saving grace is that they are likely to be extremely inexpensive. The Ryzen 5 5500 is available right now for just $99, and that's a six-core, twelve-thread CPU that includes a competent CPU cooler right in the box.
We wouldn't be surprised if, when these CPUs appear at retail (assuming they ever do), the Ryzen 7 5700 shows up at $150 or less, while the Ryzen 3 5100 is likely to be in the neighborhood of $65-$75. Sure, four cores and eight threads isn't great for gaming in 2023, but it'll suffice if that's what your budget can spare. Likewise, there are still Socket AM4 motherboards available in the $75 range.
If those prices end up being realistic, we're talking about board, RAM, and CPU on a still-very-capable architecture and platform for like $200, and that's with 32GB of hot-clocked memory. Throw in a used or hand-me-down graphics card and you could get away with a quite capable system under $500, and that ain't bad.