AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs Get Huge Price Cuts, Check These Deals Over 25% Off
Is it about time to upgrade your CPU? Well, with the launch of the Ryzen 7000X3D series coming in February this year, the recently-released standard processors in the Ryzen 7000 series have some great discounts going on. So dust off your wallet and look at what we've put together for you below. There are some solid savings to be had these days.
We'll start with the flagship CPU of AMD's last desktop Ryzen release. The Ryzen 9 7950X, pictured up top. This 16-Core processor has 32 threads, and it is unlocked, allowing you to overclock to your heart's content within reason. Built on the Zen 4 Architecture, this processor has an up to 5.7 GHz max boost, 80MB cache, and supports DDR5-5200! You can snag it for $589.99, that's 26% off the usual $799 and a savings of $209.01
Do you still need an upgrade, but the wallet won't open, or are the purse strings too tight? We've got you covered. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is an excellent budget proposition, and it comes with Jedi Survivor for free! This processor is 6-cores and 12-threads with a 38MB cache. Like all other 7000-series CPUs in this lineup, it supports DDR5-5200. The price tag is an attractive proposition, though. With $50.02 slashed off, you'll save 17% from the usual $299 and only pay $248.98!
You may be in the market to start a new build. That's where a nice combo can come in. So this package of an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with ASUS's X670E-Plus WiFi AM5 Gaming Motherboard might just set you on track. The processor is 8-cores with 16 threads, and the motherboard supports DDR5. It has 3 PCIe slots, one 5.0x16, one 4.0x16 slot, and one 4.0x4 slot. It even has 4 M.2 Slots, one of which operates on PCIe 5.0 for great data transfer speed. You can pick up this great bundle for only $670.98. That's 13% off and a savings of $108.01.
We listed our favorite deals above, but there are still more savings on AMD CPUs before the X3D launch. Check them out below!