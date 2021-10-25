Surprise! Gigabyte Invites A320 Motherboard Owners To The Zen 3 Party With BIOS Updates

In the meantime, here are the specific motherboard models Gigabyte has developed new firmware for...

What's also not clear is whether Gigabyte has AMD's blessing for these BIOS updates or not. They're based on AMD's AGESA 1.2.0.3 B code. Motherboards based on AMD's A320 chipset utilize the long-standing AM4 socket, but due to concerns over power requirements and the overall feature-set, they're not supposed to be compatible with Zen 3.





Interestingly, AMD initially only intended for Ryzen 5000 series chips to be compatible with 500-series motherboards. Follow a bit of an outcry from the community, AMD expanded support to 400-series motherboards. And as recently as this past May, AMD said in a statement it has "no plans to enable or support the AMD Ryzen 5000 series on AMD 300 series chipsets. Customers of these motherboards are advised to upgrade to a newer motherboard with a compatible BIOS."





Oddly enough, though Gigabyte has extended Zen 3 support to several of its A320 motherboards, the same doesn't appear to be true for its X370 lineup. Go figure.

