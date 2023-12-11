Gigabyte's Aorus CO49DQ 49-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor Uses An AI Trick To Tackle Burn-In





We'd be shocked if the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next month is not dominated by AI-infused announcements. As we wait to see what exactly is in store, Gigabyte has jumped the gun with its Aorus CO49DQ, a super ultra-wide gaming monitor with a curved QD-OLED panel and a special AI algorithm to mitigate the risk of burn-in





How exactly does it work? That's a good question and unfortunately Gigabyte is coy on the details. Gigabyte simply states that "Aorus uses [an] AI-based algorithm to minimize the risks of burn-in issues and deploys it across a series of OLED protecting technologies on the Aorus AO49DQ."













Further clues can be found in the user manual under the OLED Care section, which details the following...