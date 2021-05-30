Gigabyte And MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ampere Cards Appear Online, But Pricing Is Already Insane





The launch of NVIDIA's latest Ampere graphics cards is right around the corner (tomorrow to be exact), which means that more information is leaking out about both the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti . The only logical price point for the former is $599, while the latter is likely to come in at $999.

However, we all know that those prices are downright "fictional" given the ongoing global chip shortage and the sky-high demand for enthusiast graphics cards at the moment. Such is the case with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which has shown up for sale at UK retailer Lambda-Tek.

The retailer lists several Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, including the following:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle: £1,534

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle OC: £1,534

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC: £1,623

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC: £1,714

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Aorus Master: £1,803

The above-listed prices exclude Value Added Tax (VAT). Taking into account VAT, all of those prices are roughly £300 more expensive. There's even a listing for an MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X priced at £1,804.

Even if we look at the cheapest card, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle, the £1,534 price converts to nearly $2,200. Of course, we can't take a straight currency conversion as gospel, but it at least gives you a ballpark idea of where prices are heading straight out of the gate with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The most expensive card, the MSI GeForce RTX 308 Ti Suprim X, is priced at roughly $2,560.





We should keep in mind that these prices aren't too out of line with the pricing we've seen for the existing GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090. A quick trip over to eBay shows the former selling (brand new sealed) for around $2,200 to $2,300 on average. The GeForce RTX 3090, on the other hand, goes for $3,000 to $3,400.

This insane pricing even extends to lesser members of the Ampere family, as we saw the new GeForce RTX 3060 LHR selling at the equivalent of $967 in South Korea versus an MSRP of around $329.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will launch this week with 10,240 CUDA cores, base/boost clocks of 1365MHz/1,665MHz, 12GB GDDR6X memory (384-bit bus), and performance that should come close to the flagship GeForce RTX 3090.