Gigabyte Unveils A Bodacious 55-Inch 4K 120Hz Smart Android HDR Gaming Monitor





Gigabyte is apparently looking to blur the lines between what constitutes a big screen gaming monitor and a modest sized TV. Technically, the company's new S55U display is accurately listed as the former, but with a VA panel teetering on 55 inches (54.6-inch, to be precise) and Android powering its smart features, one could certainly lump it into the latter as well.









Note that the S55U lacks a built-in TV tuner. For TV chores, that's become less of an issue these days with set-top boxes and streaming services transforming virtually any display with modern connectivity into an entertainment hub. And modern connectivity is something the S55U certain has, including a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports (one with eARC support), two HDMI 2.0 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream and upstream ports (one each), a USB 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth for wireless connections.





Those are not 'fake' HDMI 2.1 ports , either. By that we mean it supports optional goodies for gamers such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), as well as serving up a 120Hz refresh rate at its native 3840x2160 (4K) resolution. It's also listed as a FreeSync Premium display, and it supports all the major HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG).





The actual display is a VA panel boasting quantum dot technology and full array local dimming with 132 zones. It's not a micro LED monitor, but still gets bright, according to the specs—500 nits typical with a 1,500 nits peak.





Other specs include dual 10W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS HD, a 2ms minimum GtG response time (5ms average), 5,000:1 contrast ratio, hands-free control with Google Assistant, and various baked-in amenities like an onscreen timer and crosshair.









We have not had a chance to spend any hands-on time with this model, but looking at the specs, it's an intriguing addition to Gigabyte's lineup. We're curious to see how it actually functions as a gaming monitor. On paper, the HDMI 2.1 perks and other specs make this a suitable candidate for gaming on PC and the latest generation consoles (Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5).



