You Can Still Get Watch Dogs 2 For Free From Ubisoft, Here's How

If you missed your chance to score a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 over the weekend , we have good news—you can still snag it at no cost. That's because Ubisoft is extending its offer due to login issues some people were having during its Ubisoft Forward livestream event yesterday, attendance of which was required to claim a copy of Watch Dogs 2 at not cost.





As originally conceived, Ubisoft required that people tune into the livestream's pre-show to claim the game on PC. Timing was key, as viewers also had to log into their Uplay account once the team finished playing Trackmania, but before the conclusion of the pre-show, in order to claim a copy of Watch Dogs 2 for free.





All good, except that login issues messed things up for some people. Ubisoft was aware of the situation and told viewers not to worry, it would be giving out rewards to everyone including those who were not able to log in. Details of the giveaway were not immediately provided, though.

How To Claim Watch Dogs 2 For Free

In the late hours of last night (or very early this morning), Ubisoft provided details how to cash in on the offer.



"Due to the continued login issues during the show, we will be rewarding everyone with a Ubisoft account with the goods we planned to distribute during #UbiForward. Please register here to claim the rewards -> https://register.ubisoft.com/ubisoft-forward-reward/en-US You should now be able to log in as normal," Ubisoft said on Twitter.





When you hit the above link, there will be an orange Register button. Click it, then log into your Ubisoft account. If you don't have one, you can create one and then claim the offer.









It may take some time for the game to show up in your Uplay library, once you have registered.





"Thank you for tuning in to Ubisoft Forward! After registering you will soon receive your free PC copy of Watch Dogs 2 in your Uplay PC library. The other in-game rewards will soon await you directly in the related games. Void where prohibited by law or regulation. Participants must be 18 or older at the time of entry. Ubisoft may offer alternative giveaways, when necessary," a subsequent message reads.





It's not clear exactly how long it takes to show up, but rest assured, if you see the above message, your copy and other rewards are on their way.

