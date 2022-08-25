You Can Still Get Up To $1000 Off Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 And Fold 4 With This Deal
Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable smartphones are about to hit store shelves. Buyers who preorder have an opportunity for massive savings, but the window on that deal closes tomorrow, August 26th.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the company’s most powerful smartphone yet. It leverages Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM to make quick work of productivity tasks. The Z Fold 4 looks similar to the design of prior Z Fold devices, but Samsung has placed extra emphasis on enhancing durability. The device features an Armor Aluminum frame and carries an IPX8 rating. The front and rear panels feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for improved scratch resistance and drop protection.
Of course, the crowning feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is its massive 7.6-inch main display. This is the first smartphone to launch with Android 12L, a special build of Android tailored for large-screen devices. It offers a desktop-like Taskbar feature to provide easier access to favorite and recent apps. The interface supports gestures to easily swap full-screen apps into smaller windows or to quickly divide up the screen.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in four colors – Graygreen, Beige, Phantom Black, and Burgundy. Its pricing is certainly premium for a smartphone at $1799 USD, but to sweeten the deal Samsung has offered trade-in deals on preorders. Samsung is offering credit for trading in smartphones, with newer devices from Samsung and Apple granting up to $1000 off the sticker price. Certain carriers offer additional incentives with more details on Samsung’s website.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be an even better deal. With the right trade-in, Samsung is offering up to $900 credit towards the Z Flip 4 which can net buyers the phone for just $99. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with a leaner but still ample 8GB of system memory. Like the Z Fold 4, this is available in multiple colors – Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue.
The Z Flip 4 uses a clamshell design which opens to a more standard-sized 6.7” FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Its formfactor enables users to perch the phone as its own stand to capture photos and videos from anywhere it can sit. It can even use the front and rear cameras simultaneously to record your subject and reaction simultaneously.
Enhanced trade-in deals are not the only advantages to preordering. Samsung is also offering double the storage as a preorder incentive for the Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 alike. This incentive is good whether you trade in a device or not, but you must act now.