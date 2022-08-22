Samsung Has Released A Spree Of Updates For Long Discontinued Galaxy Phones
Samsung has released an update to an unlikely pair of Galaxy phones. The company recently sent a small update to the Galaxy S7 and S8 variants in order to provide better GPS stability.
Samsung is known for supporting its smartphones longer than most Android phone makers. Instead of only providing three years of Android updates and four years of security patches, the company extends both by one year. But those updates no longer pertain to two models that recently received small updates, the Galaxy S7 and S8.
If you are still rocking an S7 or S7 Edge, you may have noticed a 31MB firmware update (version G93*FXXU8EVG3) recently. While the phones ceased being supported in the spring of 2020, they did get an extra update in 2020 prior to this last one. According to Android Police, the update does not pertain to security as indicated in the change log, but is aimed at giving the GPS better stability.
In a similar fashion, owners of a Galaxy S8 received a slightly larger 420MB update (version G95*FXXUCDVG4). Once again, the update omits any type of security patch. The last security update the S8 received was on April 1, 2021.
If you happen to own a Galaxy S6 or S9 series phone, you may be receiving the update soon as well. The update to the GPS could find its way to other discontinued models, so if you have one not listed here you will probably want to keep a check just in case.
It is not certain as to why Samsung felt the need to send out this update to its older models that many have moved on from. However, if you do still own one of these models you will want to head to your Settings to download the update.
Top Image Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay