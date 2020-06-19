Get This Hot Amazon Echo Show 5 And Blink Mini Camera Bundle For Just $65





Over the past week, we've seen some pretty hot deals on Amazon hardware just in time for Father's Day. One of those discounted devices was the Echo Show 5, which is Amazon's [current] smallest Alexa-powered device with a display.

Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99 with free shipping, which is already a great deal and represents a $30 discount off its normal price. But today for just $5 more, Amazon is throwing in a Blink Mini compact indoor camera. Blink is now a subsidiary of Amazon, so it should come as no surprise that a bundle deal like this would be offered.

The Blink Mini is a small, cube-shaped camera with a stable base that is capable of recording 1080p video in both day and night conditions. It also has a built-in microphone and speaker to enable two-way communications along with integrated Alexa support. You can use the Blink app on your smartphone to alert you when there is motion in whatever room you install the camera, and you can even get Live View imagery. All customers that purchase a Blink Mini will get a free trial of cloud storage through December 31st, 2020.





We should note that the Blink Mini has an MSRP of $34.99, and is currently on sale for $29.99 by itself. So, in effect paying $5 for the camera in a bundle with the Echo Show 5 is quite the bargain.

As for the Echo Show 5, it has a 5.5-inch display and gives you access to the full ecosystem of Alexa skills, and its display allows you to access all kinds of media content including Amazon Photos, Prime Video, and even Skype video calls. The display can also be used to view footage from the Blink Mini camera.

The Echo Show 5 can be had in either Charcoal or Sandstone, and if you order it today, you can have the combo set in your hands just in time for Father’s Day.