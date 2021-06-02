CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillWednesday, June 02, 2021, 10:49 AM EDT

Get In Line: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Product Listings Now Live On Eve Of Launch

geforce rtx 3080 ti angle 1
If you're on the lookout for one of the fastest graphics cards on the market, NVIDIA has you covered with the newly announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (be sure to check out the HotHardware review). The card offers intoxicating performance that comes within a few percentage points of the flagship GeForce RTX 3090.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti officially goes on sale on June 3rd, and Best Buy is one of the few retailers that will have Founders Edition cards available. The retailer already activated its product page for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, and it's priced at the expected $1,199.99 -- $300 less than the GeForce RTX 3090.

The product listing currently shows "Coming Soon," but we'd imagine that the yellow "Add to Cart" button will activate around 9 am EST tomorrow. While we're confident that the sales will begin tomorrow at Best Buy, it's unclear how many will be available for shipping or in-store pickup.

RTX 3080 TI Render

One sure thing, however, is that the cards will be in stock for mere seconds, and you'll have a slim chance at purchasing one. We can imagine plenty of site errors tomorrow morning, the joy of potentially adding a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to your cart only to see it immediately go out of stock, and other calamities that will await enthusiasts. Unfortunately, "This is the way" for anyone attempting to score a GeForce RTX 30 Series or Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics card these days from legit retailers.

At this time, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition is the only listing currently active on Best Buy's website. However, we'd imagine that we'll see third-party cards populate the site over the next 24 hours, and we'll update this post when that happens.

A quick scan over at Newegg and Amazon comes up empty for GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listings, but again, keep your eyes peeled between now and tomorrow morning. You never know; you might get lucky and score one of the hottest graphics cards of 2021.

