Get Ahead Of Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus And Ultra 5 250K Plus Price Hikes

Intel has quietly raised the price of its Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K Plus processors based on Arrow Lake (or somewhat unofficially, Arrow Lake Refresh
). Product pages now list the recommended customer price range as $339-$349 for the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and $219-$229 for the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus.
The change was first spotted by @harukaze5719 on X, who points out that the new price points amount to a $50 increase for the 270K Plus and $30 for the 250K Plus.
The most recent cached archives preserved by The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine date back to April, a month after the chips launched, and they show the recommended customer pricing at $289-$299 for the 270K Plus and $189-$199 for the 250K Plus.
We reviewed both chips
in March and noted that "given the performance capabilities of these processors," Intel's recommended pricing is "highly competitive." We stand by that assessment today, provided you can still find these chips at or close to their original retail prices. As we noted in our review, the multi-threaded performance per dollar is stellar, and for gaming, the 270K Plus only trails AMD's higher-priced offerings in some titles. It's a little murkier for gaming on the 250K Plus, though still 'good enough' for the price point.
Of course, pricing is the big caveat now that Intel has adjusted the cost. However, as is often the case when there is a price adjustment, retailers are still moving inventory at the old rates. Here's a look:
Both chips have pretty much been selling for $10 above the original MSRP, and those price points remain in effect at the time of this writing. Additionally, they both qualify for Intel's Spring Game Bundle
promotion (valid for qualifying purchases through July 31, 2026), which includes a download code for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
. Newegg also lists an AI Software Bundle
offer.
We are not swayed by the perks, but the 270K Plus and 250K Plus are solid chips for the money. The value proposition obviously drops once retailers adjust to Intel's new MSRPs, so if you are considering either model, now is the time to take the leap.
One more option is the Core Ultra 5 250KF Plus
. It is the same chip as the 250K, but without integrated graphics (as designated by the 'F' in the model name). This has also gone up in price—Intel raised the MSRP from $174-$184 to $204-214. It is currently listed for $199.99 at Amazon
. That's still higher than Intel's original pricing, but only $10 higher than its all-time low on Amazon.