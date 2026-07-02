Get Ahead Of Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus And Ultra 5 250K Plus Price Hikes





Intel has quietly raised the price of its Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K Plus processors based on Arrow Lake (or somewhat unofficially, Arrow Lake Refresh ). Product pages now list the recommended customer price range as $339-$349 for the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and $219-$229 for the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus.





The change was first spotted by @harukaze5719 on X, who points out that the new price points amount to a $50 increase for the 270K Plus and $30 for the 250K Plus.

Wait, Intel increased price their the newest consumer CPU?!



U7 270K Plus: $299 / 🆕$349

U5 250K Plus: $199 / 🆕$229 pic.twitter.com/obCJ1irdno — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) July 2, 2026

The most recent cached archives preserved by The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine date back to April, a month after the chips launched, and they show the recommended customer pricing at $289-$299 for the 270K Plus and $189-$199 for the 250K Plus.





We reviewed both chips in March and noted that "given the performance capabilities of these processors," Intel's recommended pricing is "highly competitive." We stand by that assessment today, provided you can still find these chips at or close to their original retail prices. As we noted in our review, the multi-threaded performance per dollar is stellar, and for gaming, the 270K Plus only trails AMD's higher-priced offerings in some titles. It's a little murkier for gaming on the 250K Plus, though still 'good enough' for the price point.





Of course, pricing is the big caveat now that Intel has adjusted the cost. However, as is often the case when there is a price adjustment, retailers are still moving inventory at the old rates. Here's a look: