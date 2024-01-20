CATEGORIES
home News

Generative AI Has Unlocked The Amazing Workings Of Human Imagination And Memory

by Tim SweezySaturday, January 20, 2024, 02:44 PM EDT
hero brain connected to computer card
A new study by UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience proposes that generative AI can help explain both the human imagination and memory formation. The study utilized an AI computational model, also known as a generative neural network, to simulate how neural networks in the human brain learn from and remember a series of events.

The study used a computational model resembling the human hippocampus and neocortex’s neural networks, in order to simulate memory encoding and retrieval. Both the hippocampus and neocortex are believed to work together during memory, imagination, and planning. The study also provided new insights into the human memory’s role in survival, predicting future events, and comprehending memory distortions.

“Recent advances in the generative networks used in AI show how information can be extracted from experience so that we can both recollect a specific experience and also flexibly imagine what new experiences might be like,” explained lead author of the study, and Ph.D. student Eleanor Spens. “We think of remembering as imagining the past based on concepts, combining some stored details with our expectations about what might have happened.”

neural netwok image

The researchers pointed out that humans need to make predictions in order to survive, such as being able to avoid hunger, or get out of a dangerous situation. The AI networks seem to suggest how, while remembering past experiences during rest periods, could help the human brain to pick up on patterns from past experiences that could provide insight into making survival predictions.

Spens noted, “We think of remembering as imagining the past based on concepts, combining some stored details with our expectations about what might have happened.”

During the study, researchers displayed 10,000 images of simple scenes to the computational model. The hippocampal neural network was able to quickly encode each scene as it was experienced. The model then replayed the scenes repeatedly to train the generative neural network of the neocortex as well.

human brain thinking

The neocortical network’s ability to learn to pass the activity of thousands of input neurons, representing each scene via smaller intermediate layers of neurons that recreate the scenes as patterns of activity in its output neurons, helped the neocortical network to learn “highly efficient conceptual representations” of the scenes that capture their meaning. This allowed for the recreation of old scenes and the generation of new scenes.

The researchers added that the model was able to explain how new events can be generated during imagination and planning for future events.

“The way that memories are re-constructed, rather than being verdical records of the past, shows us how the meaning or gist of an experience is recombined with unique details, and how this can result in biases in how we remember things,” remarked senior author Professor Neil Burgess of the UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience and UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology.

The study using this ground-breaking AI computational model was published in Nature Human Behaviour.
Tags:  AI, generative ai, brain-computing
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment