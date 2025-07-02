CATEGORIES
home News

Gene Therapy Breakthrough Restores Hearing In Kids, Teens And Young Adult Born Deaf

by Zak KillianWednesday, July 02, 2025, 04:00 PM EDT
A new gene therapy has shown promising results in restoring hearing to children, teens, and even a young adult born with a rare form of inherited deafness. Researchers in China tested the treatment on ten patients aged between 18 months and nearly 24 years old, all of whom have a genetic condition called "autosomal recessive deafness 9," or "DFNB9". The condition is caused by mutations in the OTOF gene, which plays a critical role in transmitting sound signals from the inner ear to the brain.

The therapy uses a harmless virus—an engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) known as Anc80L65—to deliver a working copy of OTOF directly into the cochlea. Patients received an injection in one ear, or in one case, both. Across the board, the treatment was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported during the first 6 to 12 months of follow-up. The most common side effect was a temporary dip in a specific type of white blood cell, but no participants required medical intervention of any kind.

Results were striking. Before treatment, the average hearing threshold was 106 decibels—a volume level so high that you can feel it, indicating profound deafness. After therapy, that number dropped to 52 dB, moving patients into the moderate hearing loss range. Objective auditory tests such as ABR (auditory brainstem response) and ASSR (auditory steady-state response) confirmed the improvements. Most patients saw the majority of their gains within the first month after treatment.

ear diagram
The treatment restores otoferlin to the cochlea. Image: Anatomy & Physiology 1st Ed. (CC-BY-SA)

Interestingly, the best outcomes were observed in kids aged 5 to 8, suggesting that earlier intervention may lead to stronger results. That said, even the oldest participant—a 23-year-old—showed meaningful hearing gains, marking a major step forward for a condition previously thought to be irreversible past early childhood. The team is continuing to track these patients over time to evaluate how long the benefits last and whether any late side effects emerge.

While this is just a small, early-phase trial, the findings mark a potential turning point for genetic forms of deafness—and open the door to similar therapies in the future. The authors of the study emphasize that the trial is still ongoing and long-term efficacy remains unknown, but the early results are highly encouraging for the future of gene therapy in medicine. You can access the full paper at Nature Medicine for more details.
Tags:  medicine, Science, genetics
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment