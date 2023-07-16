CATEGORIES
home News

Harvard/MIT Research Breakthrough Could Reverse Human Aging By Reprogramming Cells

by Tim SweezySunday, July 16, 2023, 02:00 PM EDT
hero old hand holding young hand
Researchers from Harvard Medical School, the University of Maine, and MIT have developed a method for reversing cellular aging. The groundbreaking research could be an alternative to gene therapy for age reversal, changing how humans are treated for age-related diseases.

No one likes growing old. Many try and fight the aging process by utilizing various methods, hoping to turn back time. While some methods have been successful in treating some of the side effects of getting older, none have been able to provide whole-body rejuvenation. However, new research suggests the fountain of youth may yet be obtainable.

young child looking at older man

A team of researchers from multiple universities have shared a study they have been working on that provides a new way to fight the aging process. It is the first chemical method to rejuvenate cells, enabling them to grow younger instead of older. Until now, the only way to achieve something similar was through gene therapy.

The research paper, titled "Chemically induced reprogramming to reverse cellular aging," was recently published in the journal Aging. The research is said to build off of a previous discovery that the expression of specific genes, called Yamanaka factors, are able to transform adult cells into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPCs). The previous research won a Nobel Prize and led others to begin pondering whether cellular aging could be reversed without utilizing other methods, some of which could lead to cancer.

pictograph of study results
Pictograph of study results.

In the study, scientists looked for molecules that could reverse cellular aging and in turn essentially reprogram human cells. During the research, the team developed advanced cell-based assays to distinguish between young and old cells, along with senescent cells. During the study, the team was able to identify six chemical combinations that could return nucleocytoplasmic protein compartmentalization (NCC) and genome-wide transcript profiles to youthful states. The process permitted reversing transcriptomic age in under a week.

"Until recently, the best we could do was slow aging," remarked David A. Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., Professor in the Department of Genetics and co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School and lead scientist of the project. "New discoveries suggest we can now reverse it. This process has previously required gene therapy, limiting its widespread use."
Tags:  medical, Science, Aging, Harvard, cellular aging
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment