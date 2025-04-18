Genetic Data Under Threat? Scientists Highlight Alarming DNA Hacking Threat





In a recent study, scientists sounded the alarm on the vulnerability of DNA data, particularly those obtained through next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS), against nefarious hackers. While no known bio-data breach has occurred in the real world yet, the study set out to identify new and emerging hacking methods that can compromise personal genomic data. Once stolen, NGS data can ultimately be misused for manipulation, surveillance, and scientific tampering.





Next-generation DNA sequencing has become key to our ability in conducting rapid and affordable DNA/RNA sequencing (maybe too affordable, with 23andMe filing for bankruptcy ), accelerating advances in drug development, forensic science, cancer research, etc. Making this process possible involves intertwined and complex steps—such as sample retrieval, prepping, sequencing, and analyzing—that includes connected systems involving instruments, software, technologies, and so on.





A study, led by Dr. Nasreen Anjum from the University of Portsmouth School of Computing, sought to comprehensively determine cyber-security weaknesses across this NGS workflow. Basically, what the team found was alarming; at present there are insufficient countermeasures in place that prevents a person or group with nefarious intent to hack the workflow, leading to "targeted re-identification attacks, genetic profiling, or even unethical research."





Anjum stresses how "protecting genomic data isn’t just about encryption—it’s about anticipating attacks that don’t yet exist. We need a paradigm shift in how we secure the future of precision medicine." Anjum and her team were able to use new and emerging hacking methods, such as synthetic DNA-encoded malware, AI-powered genome data manipulation, plus identify tracking, to exploit the systems. As one the most personal forms of data , compromised NGS data poses great risk to our own privacy. However, the scientists believe that the threat goes beyond that: these attacks can affect scientific integrity and national security.





The report ( published on IEEE Access ) urges a critical look at global biosecurity. Instead of the fragmented (and oftentimes neglected) approach to securing DNA data, leaders and policy makers need to step up and collaborate on meaningful solutions before the potential threat becomes a real problem. Dr. Anjun continues, "Governments, regulatory bodies, funding agencies, and academic institutions must prioritise this field and invest in dedicated research, education, and policy development before it’s too late."





Besides the warnings, the research team also provides some solutions, like encrypted storage, secure sequencing protocols, and AI-driven anomaly detection.