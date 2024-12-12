CATEGORIES
home News

Geminids Meteor Shower Set To Dazzle Stargazers, When And How To Watch

by Aaron LeongThursday, December 12, 2024, 10:42 AM EDT
hero Meteor showers First Place (ann21047j)%20(1)
Grab a warm blanket, lawn chair, some hot cocoa, and get ready for one of the most dazzling meteor showers of the year. The colorful Geminid meteor light show is expected to peak tonight as well as tomorrow night with up to 160 meteors per hour (with the right conditions, of course). Bonus: the Geminids usually occur earlier in the night, so even your kids can watch.

Considered as one of the highlight celestial events every year, the Geminid meteor shower dazzles viewers with a fast, radiant, and bright light show. What makes Geminids particularly attractive is that the show thrives on quality as much as quantity, too. Producing up to 120-160 meteors per hour, many of the offshoot meteors streak across the sky with long, bright yellowish (sometimes green) tails.

To catch the Geminid meteor shower at its peak, experts are forecasting today (Thursday) and Friday to be the best, even though days after the peak activity could still prove to be ideal as long as the expected full moon doesn't affect viewing too much. Ultimately, the meteor shower remains active until around December 21.

Another reason why Geminids is so popular is that it starts early enough in the evening that young viewers have a chance to watch as well. The meteor shower usually begins around 9 and 10 pm, so parents don't have to worry that much about their kids staying up super late, particularly on a school night. 

Geminids%20(2)

Anyway, if you're planning on catching the meteor show, here are some general viewing tips, courtesy of NASA:
  • Find an area well away from the city lights or street lights (light pollution, you see).
  • Come prepared for winter temperatures with a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair.
  • Lie flat on your back with your feet facing the south and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.
  • After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.
  • Be patient!
Unlike most meteor showers that have their origins from comets, Geminids comes from an asteroid: 3200 Pantheon, to be exact. 3200 Pantheon orbits the Sun once every 1.4 years, but as the little meteoroids that break off from it come into view around this time, they gain their namesake due to their radiant (the point in the sky where the Geminids appear to come from) seemingly originating from the Gemini constellation.

Photo credits: WikiCommons
Tags:  space, astronomy, meteor shower, geminids
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment