Geminids Meteor Shower Set To Dazzle Stargazers, When And How To Watch
Considered as one of the highlight celestial events every year, the Geminid meteor shower dazzles viewers with a fast, radiant, and bright light show. What makes Geminids particularly attractive is that the show thrives on quality as much as quantity, too. Producing up to 120-160 meteors per hour, many of the offshoot meteors streak across the sky with long, bright yellowish (sometimes green) tails.
To catch the Geminid meteor shower at its peak, experts are forecasting today (Thursday) and Friday to be the best, even though days after the peak activity could still prove to be ideal as long as the expected full moon doesn't affect viewing too much. Ultimately, the meteor shower remains active until around December 21.
Another reason why Geminids is so popular is that it starts early enough in the evening that young viewers have a chance to watch as well. The meteor shower usually begins around 9 and 10 pm, so parents don't have to worry that much about their kids staying up super late, particularly on a school night.
Anyway, if you're planning on catching the meteor show, here are some general viewing tips, courtesy of NASA:
- Find an area well away from the city lights or street lights (light pollution, you see).
- Come prepared for winter temperatures with a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair.
- Lie flat on your back with your feet facing the south and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.
- After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.
- Be patient!
Photo credits: WikiCommons