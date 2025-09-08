A GeForce RTX 5090 Modded With 128GB VRAM Commands An Eye-Watering Price
PC enthusiasts around the Internet were buzzing recently, when @I_Leak_VN posted reports of a bespoke GeForce RTX 5090 featuring a whopping 128GB of prototype GDDR7X VRAM, to reportedly be sold for a wallet-busting $13,200 USD. Compared to a stock GeFoce RTX 5090's hefty allocation of 32GB GDDR7 VRAM, that's an exorbitant number— four times the VRAM for the most swole consumer GPU on the market, and even more than the 96GB GDDR7 outfitted on RTX Pro 6000. Considering the rising price of both standard memory and graphics memory currently, it's no surprise this ultra-custom GPU would demand such a soul-crushing price.
As for how this GPU was built or where it can even be purchased, though...that's where the story starts getting a little more interesting, and should perhaps be taken with more salt than some other outlets are reporting.
Another fun 5090 128G prototype 😂 super limited with ~13.2k USD price 😂 pic.twitter.com/d0ypVglfII— I_Leak_VN (@I_Leak_VN) September 7, 2025
As a silver lining, other sources indicate that we may be due for some price cuts on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series line, but like this 128 GB RTX 5090, the jury's still out on when or if they'll ever materialize.