CATEGORIES
home News

A GeForce RTX 5090 Modded With 128GB VRAM Commands An Eye-Watering Price

by Chris HarperMonday, September 08, 2025, 02:07 PM EDT
hero rtx 5090 128gb vram

PC enthusiasts around the Internet were buzzing recently, when @I_Leak_VN posted reports of a bespoke GeForce RTX 5090 featuring a whopping 128GB of prototype GDDR7X VRAM, to reportedly be sold for a wallet-busting $13,200 USD. Compared to a stock GeFoce RTX 5090's hefty allocation of 32GB GDDR7 VRAM, that's an exorbitant number— four times the VRAM for the most swole consumer GPU on the market, and even more than the 96GB GDDR7 outfitted on RTX Pro 6000. Considering the rising price of both standard memory and graphics memory currently, it's no surprise this ultra-custom GPU would demand such a soul-crushing price.

As for how this GPU was built or where it can even be purchased, though...that's where the story starts getting a little more interesting, and should perhaps be taken with more salt than some other outlets are reporting.

First, there's a strange contradiction in the original @I_Leak_VN tweets. For example, he's sharing an exclusive screenshot and repeating claims from the builder of this supposed 128GB GeForce RTX 5090, but also claims "IDK him" when asked to be put in contact with the seller. Next, prominent hardware leaker @harukaze5719 notes the memory chips used would "have to be 32 Gigabit density", and there are no current reports of vendors developing or shipping 32 Gigabit GDDR7/GDDR7X VRAM chips in the wild. This on top of the only apparent proof of the GPU's existence being a screenshot of an NVIDIA System Management Interface listing its specifications has led to some reasonable skepticism, which we share.

As a silver lining, other sources indicate that we may be due for some price cuts on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series line, but like this 128 GB RTX 5090, the jury's still out on when or if they'll ever materialize.
Tags:  Nvidia, modding, gddr7, rtx 5090
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment