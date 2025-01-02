GeForce RTX 5090 For Laptops Could Flex 24GB Of GDDR7 For Mobile Gaming





There has been a ton of talk about NVIDIA's upcoming GPU launch, which we're expecting when company co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang delivers an opening keynote . Most of the talk has centered on NVIDIA's desktop GeForce RTX 50 series that is inbound, including the GeForce RTX 5090 that will supplant the GeForce RTX 4090 as the new flagship. Will there be any love for laptops, though? Quite possibly, and some rumored specs for the mobile GeForce RTX 5090 suggest good things are coming to gaming laptops.





According to Golden Pig, a well-respected leaker on China's Weibo platform, the GeForce RTX 5090 in mobile form will NVIDIA's first laptop GPU to feature 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. This is important for a couple of reasons.









For one, the jump to faster GDDR7 memory chips alone should net some nice performance gains over the GDDR6 memory chips employed on the mobile GeForce RTX 4090. And secondly, using 3GB memory chips provides a viable path to 24GB of VRAM on the same 256-bit memory bus, versus 16GB of GDDR6 memory (18Gbps) on the 4090.







Whether that ends up happening, we'll have to wait and see. However, it's technically possibly thanks to the larger-capacity memory chips, though obviously only if NVIDIA chooses to use them. If not, we'd be looking at the same 16GB capacity, albeit in GDDR7 form, by way of eight 2GB modules.





At times, NVIDIA hasn't exactly been—how should be put this—abundant in its VRAM allotments. There's an opportunity to change that perception with the GeForce RTX 50 series, both on the desktop and in laptops. With regards to the desktop GeForce RTX 5090 , it's rumored to be an absolute beast with 21,760 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7 (28Gbps) tied to a 512-bit bus, for 1,792GB/s of memory bandwidth.



