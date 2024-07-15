GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 And 5060 TDPs Spotted In Seasonic's PSU Tool

If the online PSU calculator is to be believed, the GeForce RTX 5090 will arrive with a 500W TDP, or more accurately, a 500W TGP (total graphics power), which is the correct terminology when dealing with GPUs.

GeForce RTX 5090 via Seasonic: 500W (+50W)



GeForce RTX 4090 via NVIDIA: 450W

GeForce RTX 5080 via Seasonic: 350W (+30W)



GeForce RTX 4080 / 4080 Super via NVIDIA: 320W

GeForce RTX 5070 via Seasonic: 220W (+20W)



GeForce RTX 4070 via NVIDIA: 200W (220W for 4070 Ti, 285W for 4070 Super)

GeForce RTX 5060 via Seasonic: 170W (+55W)



GeForce RTX 4060 via NVIDIA: 115W (160W or 165W for 4060 Ti)

GeForce RTX 5050 via Seasonic: 100W

The listed increases in wattages are compared to the regular counterparts, not Ti or Super variants. For example, Seasonc lists the TDP (really the TGP) of the GeForce RTX 5070 at 220W, which is 20W higher than the GeForce RTX 4070, but identical to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 85W lower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Super.









Oddly enough, Seasonic doesn't actually explicitly list any of this information when selecting your configuration using its PSU calculator, and instead just spits out a recommended PSU wattage based on your parts. However, it gives you the option to "Save Calculation" and if you click that button, it downloads a text file that outlines the GPU specs (as well as other parts). And interestingly, it also indicates a single 16-pin PCIe power connector for each of the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.





So what does all this mean? Probably one of two things—either Seasonic has a heads up on specs for NVIDIA's next-generation graphics cards based on Blackwell and has included those figures in its PSU calculator, or more likely, these are temporary placeholders that it will go back and edit once these GPUs actually materialize.



