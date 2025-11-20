GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Deal Sees Biggest Black Friday Discount Yet





For a while there (and still, in some cases), finding a modern generation graphics card at MSRP is considered deal. Forget that noise, though, because over the last couple of months, we've seen GPU pricing finally stabilize to the point where popular models can be had for less than MSRP. And so it goes with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and this time, there's no fussing with a mail-in-rebate





The last time we highlighted a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti deal (a week ago), it was for MSI's Ventus 3X OC model, which fell to $729.99 at Newegg after collecting on a $20 mail-in-rebate. That deal is still valid, but there's a better one that's up for grabs.

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Triple Fan Falls To $699 Ahead Of Black Friday

PNY's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Triple Fan Edition, which is discounted to $699 at Walmart (save $50) right now. Not only is the lowest price ever for this tier GPU, but there are no hoops to jump through to get this deal. Just add the item to your cart, pay for it, and wait for it to arrive. The best deal yet on the Ti model is for, which is discounted toright now. Not only is the lowest price ever for this tier GPU, but there are no hoops to jump through to get this deal. Just add the item to your cart, pay for it, and wait for it to arrive.





This is one of four models that PNY offers. It's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti lineup includes stock clocked and overclocked models, with and without ARGB lighting, and this is the factory overclocked variant without ARGB.





What that translates to is a 2,572MHz boost clock, which amounts to a decent 120MHz overclock compared to NVIDIA's 2,452MHz reference clock. That's virtually on par with the MSI's Gaming Trio model we reviewed , to give you an idea of what kind of gaming performance to expect. However, not only are you avoiding the price premium for a factory overclocked model, you're coming in below NVIDIA's baseline MSRP.

ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB Hits New Low Price









ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT (16GB) that's on sale for $339.98 at Amazon (save $60.01). Not to be confused with variants that have just 8GB of VRAM, there's not a cheaper 9060 XT with 16GB around (not that we've found, anyway). This is also the first discount we've seen on the compact ASUS SKU. If you're wanting to spend considerably less than that and go with Team AMD, then check out thethat's on sale for. Not to be confused with variants that have just 8GB of VRAM, there's not a cheaper 9060 XT with 16GB around (not that we've found, anyway). This is also the first discount we've seen on the compact ASUS SKU.





The Dual model occupies 2.5 slots (so three slots, effectively), but is a short card with a two-fan design. That makes it suitable for small form factor (SFF) gaming PCs.





It also features a dual BIOS toggle to flip between Performance (2,640MHz game clock, 3,250MHz boost clock) and Quiet (2,620MHz game clock, 3,230MHz boost clock) modes. Both are goosed compared to AMD's reference 2,530MHz game clock and 3,130MHz boost clock.