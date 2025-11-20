CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Deal Sees Biggest Black Friday Discount Yet

by Paul LillyThursday, November 20, 2025, 09:46 AM EDT
Angled closeup render of PNY's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC.
For a while there (and still, in some cases), finding a modern generation graphics card at MSRP is considered deal. Forget that noise, though, because over the last couple of months, we've seen GPU pricing finally stabilize to the point where popular models can be had for less than MSRP. And so it goes with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and this time, there's no fussing with a mail-in-rebate.

The last time we highlighted a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti deal (a week ago), it was for MSI's Ventus 3X OC model, which fell to $729.99 at Newegg after collecting on a $20 mail-in-rebate. That deal is still valid, but there's a better one that's up for grabs.

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Triple Fan Falls To $699 Ahead Of Black Friday

The best deal yet on the Ti model is for PNY's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Triple Fan Edition, which is discounted to $699 at Walmart (save $50) right now. Not only is the lowest price ever for this tier GPU, but there are no hoops to jump through to get this deal. Just add the item to your cart, pay for it, and wait for it to arrive.

This is one of four models that PNY offers. It's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti lineup includes stock clocked and overclocked models, with and without ARGB lighting, and this is the factory overclocked variant without ARGB.

What that translates to is a 2,572MHz boost clock, which amounts to a decent 120MHz overclock compared to NVIDIA's 2,452MHz reference clock. That's virtually on par with the MSI's Gaming Trio model we reviewed, to give you an idea of what kind of gaming performance to expect. However, not only are you avoiding the price premium for a factory overclocked model, you're coming in below NVIDIA's baseline MSRP.

ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB Hits New Low Price

ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT.

If you're wanting to spend considerably less than that and go with Team AMD, then check out the ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT (16GB) that's on sale for $339.98 at Amazon (save $60.01). Not to be confused with variants that have just 8GB of VRAM, there's not a cheaper 9060 XT with 16GB around (not that we've found, anyway). This is also the first discount we've seen on the compact ASUS SKU.

The Dual model occupies 2.5 slots (so three slots, effectively), but is a short card with a two-fan design. That makes it suitable for small form factor (SFF) gaming PCs.

It also features a dual BIOS toggle to flip between Performance (2,640MHz game clock, 3,250MHz boost clock) and Quiet (2,620MHz game clock, 3,230MHz boost clock) modes. Both are goosed compared to AMD's reference 2,530MHz game clock and 3,130MHz boost clock.
Tags:  deals, pny, geforce rtx 5070 ti
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment