GeForce RTX 5070 Is The Latest NVIDIA GPU To Have A Meltdown

Curiously, this particular incident seems to have happened when the PC was turned on, and not during a gaming session. This may indicate some other internal issue or manufacturing defect that is unrelated to the GeForce RTX 4090 and 5090 connector issues that have occasionally been seen, but there's no way of knowing for sure just from a handful of pictures and videos.NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 has a TDP of 575 watts, while the GeForce RTX 5070 checks in at a much lower 250 watts. Due to this, the cable should technically have a lot more overhead for the lower power draw, but it does not rule out other potential defects that may pop up.To be clear, problems with GPUs are rare, and a very small percentage of units ever develop this harrowing issue. It's difficult to know the exact cause, but it's just an indicator that problems can sometimes happen. Even if the user had plugged the GPU in correctly, it is possible another component in the chain was also an issue, such as the power supply or its connections.While the GeForce RTX 5070 remains the most affordable RTX 50 series GPU currently available, it also does not appear to be completely free of physical issues. This one that first caught the attention of Videocardz is unfortunate to see and joins a list of problems that have plagued some of NVIDIA's higher-priced brethren.