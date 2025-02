The Latest AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Price Rumor Will Make Gamers Ecstatic

AMD is certainly watching NVIDIA's moves carefully and how its GPUs do first on the market. NVIDIA notably dropped the price of its RTX 5070 to $549, a cool $50 cheaper than its $599 RTX 4070 Super predecessor. Likewise, the RTX 5070 Ti has dropped down to $749 from its $799 RTX 4070 Ti Super variant launched last year.Keep in mind that this MSRP prices are very often difficult to track down for real-world shoppers. For example, the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 are currently very scarce and if you find one, it will be unlikely it is the base MSRP variant. The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT will also likely stop production soon, a popular GPU in the mid-range segment.This will open the way for AMD to gain some market share from NVIDIA if the pricing ends up true at $599 . More importantly, the performance on tap should also reflect it as a good value to really make it a home run. While we do not yet have much data on the GPU itself, it will have 16GB of GDDR6 256-bit wide VRAM and likely target the range between the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti.