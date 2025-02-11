The Latest AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Price Rumor Will Make Gamers Ecstatic
The current speculation is that the price will be $599, as shared by YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead. This would be aggressive pricing for the 16GB RDNA 4 GPU, but it may be exactly what AMD needs to gain more market share. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs have launched, but have also been plagued by a lack of any real availability so far. This is for the $999 and higher products, with the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti coming next.
Keep in mind that this MSRP prices are very often difficult to track down for real-world shoppers. For example, the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 are currently very scarce and if you find one, it will be unlikely it is the base MSRP variant. The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT will also likely stop production soon, a popular GPU in the mid-range segment.
This will open the way for AMD to gain some market share from NVIDIA if the pricing ends up true at $599. More importantly, the performance on tap should also reflect it as a good value to really make it a home run. While we do not yet have much data on the GPU itself, it will have 16GB of GDDR6 256-bit wide VRAM and likely target the range between the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti.