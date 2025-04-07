GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Breaks Cover In GPU Torture Test





NVIDIA has not yet officially announced a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti or non-Ti model (which were reportedly delayed from a supposed March release), but if a growing mountain of leaks is any indication, the 5060 series is coming and will be here soon. The latest leak comes from a source that is somewhat off the beaten path—FurMark's database, where there are multiple entries pointing to the unannounced part.





FurMark has been around a long time and is recognizable to enthusiasts, but for the more casual observers out there, it's an intensive GPU stress testing tool and OpenGL benchmark utility. The first version came out all the way back in 2007. Then in 2023, FurMark 2 arrived with the addition of Vulkan testing, improved command line support, and a 64-bit build (FurMark 1 is only 32-bit).

One final 5060 Ti benchmark, this time from a Gigabyte card. Sources note to me that it is the "GAMING OC 8GB" SKU. (Why are we yelling, Gigabyte?)



Note that the user has benched it with a ~60% power limit, so don't fret about the score. pic.twitter.com/vJyPhDxw0o — Richard Huynh (@OyashokuDesu) April 6, 2025

It's the database for the latter where the not-yet-announced GeForce RTX 5060 Ti made several cameos. Credit goes to infrequent X/Twitter user Richard Huynh (as spotted by Videocardz) for coming across the multiple entries, one of which is purportedly a factory-overclocked Gigabyte Gaming model with 8GB of VRAM.





We caution against reading too much into the performance results, given the source (FurMark is primarily used for stress testing) and all the unknowns. For example, Huynh points out that the supposed Gigabyte variant was benchmarked with a 61% power limit (116W).





The highest pair of scores settled in at 10,242 and 9,902 . Huynh is under the impression that both results came from an "HP integrated system." According to the database entries, they were run at a 180W TDP.





FurMark's scores are kind of all over the place, because again, it's mostly used to stress test GPUs rather than chase high scores. That said, when sorting the results by "NVIDIA," the first page of results shows three entries for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, with scores of 10,895, 10,775, and 9,993.





Even though a common complaint with the GeForce RTX 50 series is that the bulk of its performance uplift is observed when enabling DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation, we'd be surprised if the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti only matched the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with DLSS flipped on. It remains to be seen just how much of a performance lift it will deliver.



