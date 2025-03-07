GeForce RTX 5060 Ti And 5060: Rumored Launch Date And What To Expect
According to X user @Zed_Wang, the RTX 5060 "Family" will be released in around 10 days and gamers will be able to actually buy it about a month later. Another X user, @harukaze5719, mentions that the RTX 5060 Ti will have both 8GB and 16GB VRAM variants. The 16GB VRAM version will hit the market first in March, followed by the 8GB version afterwards. NVIDIA did this variation with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, so while none of this is official for the GeForce RTX 5060 lineup, it's certainly possible (and plausible).
NVIDIA has not been the only game in town, however, with AMD launching its own GPUs. The RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT launched to healthy inventory numbers, with some Micro Center stores getting as much as 1,000 units for sale. This certainly was a breath of fresh air for gamers, who have struggled to get NVIDIA GPUs in any reasonable numbers this generation.
The RTX 5050 GPUs should also be coming with 8GB of VRAM, and a lower $199-$249 price point at the later part of April. Availability and pricing will remain paramount if NVIDIA is able to stem the current positive flow that AMD is enjoying with its RDNA 4 GPUs, so the GPU battle continues.