GeForce RTX 5060 Ti And 5060: Rumored Launch Date And What To Expect

The GeForce RTX 5060 with 8GB of VRAM would hit a cheaper $299 price point like that of its RTX 4060 predecessor. It is no surprise that the RTX xx60 series of GPUs are some of the best selling for gamers, since the sub-$300 price point is an easier one to stomach with rapidly increasing GPU prices.NVIDIA has not been the only game in town, however, with AMD launching its own GPUs. The RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT launched to healthy inventory numbers, with some Micro Center stores getting as much as 1,000 units for sale. This certainly was a breath of fresh air for gamers, who have struggled to get NVIDIA GPUs in any reasonable numbers this generation.The RTX 5050 GPUs should also be coming with 8GB of VRAM, and a lower $199-$249 price point at the later part of April. Availability and pricing will remain paramount if NVIDIA is able to stem the current positive flow that AMD is enjoying with its RDNA 4 GPUs, so the GPU battle continues.