GeForce RTX 5060 Ti And 5060 Could Require A Bigger PSU Than The 4060

The upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti will occupy an interesting zone in the lineup. This is historically a sector of the market where AMD has put up a lot of competition against NVIDIA. The GeForce RTX 4060 , for example, struggled to gain much positive aura for gamers considering it provided minimal gains over the previous generation GeForce RTX 3060 and only 8GB of VRAM.AMD should have its Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT debut sometime in March, but those GPUs should be aimed higher in pricing and competition. While the specs for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 are still unknown, it's possible the GeForce RTX 5060 will still pack only 8GB of VRAM. We've seen NVIDIA continue to hold on to 8GB GPUs with its recent launch of GeForce RTX 5070 laptops, for example.The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti could fare better, with a potential 16GB of VRAM on hand. There is historical precedence for this, as NVIDIA produced both 8GB and 16GB versions of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Here is where AMD has historically shined, giving gamers more VRAM per dollar on average than NVIDIA. This was evident with the 12GB GPUs such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT, along with the RX 7800 XT with 16GB of VRAM.A more capable power supply is never a bad investment, as you can upgrade more hardware in the future with a high quality unit. If the GeForce RTX 5060 does need a 650W power supply , as reported by Douyin (as spotted by Videocardz ), it will be interesting to see its actual power performance and efficiency in real use.