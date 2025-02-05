GeForce RTX 5060 Ti And 5060 Could Require A Bigger PSU Than The 4060
This is certainly a big jump from last generation, with the GeForce RTX 4060's official requirements calling for a 550W power supply as a minimum. This would be no surprise, as other GPUs in NVIDIA's Blackwell lineup have also gone up in power requirements. The biggest example of this is the mighty GeForce RTX 5090, with a staggering 575W TDP (not to be confused with the recommended PSU wattage) that dwarfs the 450W TDP of the GeForce RTX 4090 that preceded it. This has lead to some GeForce RTX 5090 owners even springing for a 1600W power supply just to make sure they're OK.
The good news is that while GPUs such as the RTX 5080 have a higher TDP than last generation, in real world use they end up not approaching that maximum and tend to be fairly efficient. The GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti are also likely to use normal 8-pin power connectors in lieu of NVIDIA's 16-pin connector on its higher-end GPUs.
AMD should have its Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT debut sometime in March, but those GPUs should be aimed higher in pricing and competition. While the specs for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 are still unknown, it's possible the GeForce RTX 5060 will still pack only 8GB of VRAM. We've seen NVIDIA continue to hold on to 8GB GPUs with its recent launch of GeForce RTX 5070 laptops, for example.
The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti could fare better, with a potential 16GB of VRAM on hand. There is historical precedence for this, as NVIDIA produced both 8GB and 16GB versions of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Here is where AMD has historically shined, giving gamers more VRAM per dollar on average than NVIDIA. This was evident with the 12GB GPUs such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT, along with the RX 7800 XT with 16GB of VRAM.
A more capable power supply is never a bad investment, as you can upgrade more hardware in the future with a high quality unit. If the GeForce RTX 5060 does need a 650W power supply, as reported by Douyin (as spotted by Videocardz), it will be interesting to see its actual power performance and efficiency in real use.