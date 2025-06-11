GeForce RTX 5050 Gaming Laptop Listings Point To Multiple VRAM Configs





There is a bit of mystery and intrigue surrounding NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5050 GPU, and a handful of early retail listings (as well as a leak by Acer ) of gaming laptops outfitted with the mobile variant either shed light on the situation, or add to the intrigue. How so? The memory configuration is not the same across all of the early listings, which could suggest that NVIDIA will offer multiple SKUs.





Let's start with a laptop listing at Kiebel.de, which was spotted by @momomo_us, a reliable leaker on X. The listing is for a 16-inch Helix 13 laptop powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor based on Raptor Lake, 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 1TB M.2 solid state drive (SSD), and a GeForce RTX 5050 mobile GPU.









If we dig deeper into the specs, it's revealed that NVIDIA's not-yet-announced mobile GeForce RTX 5050 sports 2,560 CUDA cores, 80 Tensor cores, 20 RT cores, a 2.235MHz base clock, a 2,520MHz boost clock, and 8GB of GDDR6 RAM linked to a 128-bit bus.





To put those specs into perspective, the mobile GeForce RTX 5060 sports 3,328 CUDA cores, 104 Tensor cores, 26 RT cores, a 952MHz base clock, a 1,455MHz to 2,497MHz boost clock, and 8GB of GDDR7 memory tied to a 128-bit bus.





In fact, all five exiting GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in laptop form sport GDDR7 memory chips, whereas the above listing points to GDDR6.













The ASUS model doesn't reveal any real details about the upcoming GPU, though the Newegg listing pegs the GeForce RTX 5050 as having 8GB of GDDR7 memory, not GDDR6.





Interestingly enough, rumors have also pointed to GDDR7 and GDDR6 variants of the desktop GeForce RTX 5050 (which also has not been announced yet). It's possible that these listings contain typos or are placeholders, though it's also possible that NVIDIA could offer multiple VRAM versions of the same GPU.





Hopefully we'll find out soon. Given that retail listings are beginning to appear with more frequency, it's a safe bet that an official announcement is imminent.