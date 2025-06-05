GeForce RTX 5050 Desktop GPU May Arrive With A VRAM Twist For Budget Gaming

It's said the upcoming budget card will feature a GB207-300 GPU with 2,560 CUDA cores. To put that into perspective, here's a high-level overview of NVIDIA's existing GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs...

GeForce RTX 5090: 21,760 CUDA cores, 32GB GDDR7, 512-bit bus, 1,792GB/s bandwidth

Should the GeForce RTX 5050 arrive with 2,560 CUDA cores as rumored , it would represent a 33.3% reduction compared to the GeForce RTX 5060 and a 44.4% reduction compared to the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.





It's also said that the GeForce RTX 5050 will come with 8GB of GDDR6 memory linked to the same 128-bit bus as both the GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti. However, that might not be the case. Benchlife says it's heard from "reliable sources" (via Google Translate) that the budget gaming part will employ faster GDDR7 memory chips instead.





If true, and assuming the GDDR7 memory chips are operating at the same speed (28Gbps), the GeForce RTX 5050 would match the GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti in memory bandwidth at 448GB/s. As an additional point of reference, the previous generation GeForce RTX 4060 features 8GB of GDDR6 (17Gbps) memory on a 128-bit bus, resulting in 272GB/s of memory bandwidth.





One thing not discussed in the rumor mill is the possibility of NVIDIA offering two versions, one with GDDR6 and one with GDDR7. We don't think that's super likely, but if the decision is based on supply (Benchlife claims AMD is eating into the supply of GDDR6 chips, hence why NVIDIA may make the switch to GDDR7), then it's at least possible. We shall see.