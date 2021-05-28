GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's Nerfed Ethereum Hash Rate Revealed And It's Bad News For Miners





We're just days away from the official unveiling of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti , which means that leaks are occurring more frequently. Earlier this morning, we were made privy to the [alleged] full specifications of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. We're now learning about how its Ethereum mining performance has been nerfed compared to previous Ampere graphics cards.

While the GeForce RTX 3090 currently sits at the top of the stack in NVIDIA's Ampere lineup with its 10,496 CUDA cores and 24GB GDDR6X memory, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is no slouch. According to GPU-Z, it features 10,240 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR6X memory, a base clock of 1365MHz, and a boost clock of 1665MHz. As such, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should be within earshot of the GeForce RTX 3090 when it comes to gaming performance.

We should also expect similar Ethereum mining performance from the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which brings us to this little nugget of information that arrived via Twitter. First spotted by Videocardz, @Kavka_Chow alleges that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti comes out of the box with a hash rate of 58.04 MH/s. To put that in perspective, the GeForce RTX 3090 has a hash rate of around 120 MH/s, which means that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti roughly halves that figure.





Here's a list of average Ampere Ethereum hash rates without limiters (except for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti):

GeForce RTX 3090: 120 MH/s

GeForce RTX 3080: 98 MH/s

GeForce RTX 3070: 62 MH/s

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: 60 MH/s

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: 58 MH/s*

GeForce RTX 3060: 40 MH/s

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is likely to be priced at $999 or higher but will perform more like the much cheaper GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3060 Ti when it comes to mining. So, you should keep that in mind if your primary usage case for the card would be for mining.

On the other hand, enthusiasts will likely find a workaround to defeat the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's limiter, which is probably similar to the one enabled on the new GeForce RTX 30 Lite Hash Rate (LHR) Series. The GeForce RTX 3060 LHR that we told you about this morning, which has NVIDIA's latest cryptocurrency limiter enabled, immediately chokes the card's Ethereum hash rate at 20 MH/s.